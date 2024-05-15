Jon Sintorn will join Nilfisk as CEO on June 17, 2024

As previously informed in Nilfisk’s Company Announcement no. 31/2023 dated December 17, 2023, the Board of Directors has appointed Jon Sintorn as new CEO of Nilfisk, starting no later than July 1, 2024.



Further to this announcement we can inform that Jon Sintorn will join as CEO on June 17, 2024.



From June 17, 2024, Jon Sintorn will form the Executive Management of Nilfisk alongside CFO Reinhard Mayer. Interim CEO René Svendsen-Tune will step down as CEO but remains on the Board of Directors of Nilfisk.

Contacts

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

Attachment