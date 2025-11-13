Nilfisk to present results for the first nine months of 2025 on November 20, 2025

Nilfisk will publish its results for the first nine months of 2025 on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The results will be released around 7:30 CET.
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 10:00 CET. The earnings call is hosted by CEO Jon Sintorn and CFO Carl Bandhold.
The earnings call can be followed live here. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the earnings call has concluded.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investor Relations | Nilfisk.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
