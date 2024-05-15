Clean Power Alliance launches $10 million Energized Communities Program to advance sustainability efforts in Southern California

Los Angeles, California, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA) has launched its Energized Communities Program to help CPA’s partner communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by providing financial and technical support for vehicle and building electrification. The program is designed to promote sustainability in the 35 communities CPA serves.

CPA is making $10 million in funding available over a three-year period to its partner communities to implement available pathways in the program.

“Communities have been asking for ways to help reduce greenhouse gases and Energized Communities is a program created to respond to that need,” said CPA Board Chair Deborah Klein Lopez. “Providing tangible pathways for cities to decarbonize is an important step forward to reach sustainability goals and is another example of how CPA partners with the communities it serves.”

The program includes two ways to participate: 1) Pathways to Electrification, which streamlines implementation of electrification measures at municipal facilities and 2) an Innovation Grant, which will launch later this year, to support creative decarbonization projects within CPA’s service area. Both program offerings will provide up to $250,000 per project.

Pathways to Electrification will assist participating communities in planning and funding building electrification, EV charging infrastructure for community use, and the transition of municipal fleets to electric vehicles. Communities can select one of these three projects and will receive direct funding and planning assistance to implement electrification measures. CPA is starting this effort with support for fleet and building electrification projects.

Pathways to Electrification aligns with the California Air Resources Board’s 2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality, which requires that fleets comply with emission reductions for mobile vehicles and phase-in the use and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2036. The plan aims to reduce GHGs by 85 percent below 1990 levels no later than 2045.

To execute Energized Communities, CPA has contracted with energy engineering firm Lincus Inc. and clean energy consulting firm Optony Inc. for their expertise in decarbonization planning and implementation.

Converting gas-powered transportation fleets will benefit municipalities with a reduction in harmful GHG emissions and cost savings on fuel and maintenance. According to Optony Inc. who will lead the electric fleet transition project, small municipal fleets of fewer than 100 vehicles that have gone through similar fleet electrification efforts have the potential to reduce fuel consumption by 50,000 gallons and avoid approximately 770,000 pounds of emissions each year.

Similarly, communities that participate in the building electrification assistance project can experience a reduction in GHG emissions by converting their gas-powered equipment to electric alternatives and realize the added benefits of natural gas and maintenance cost savings.

Based on electrification work completed by Lincus Inc., who will lead the building electrification assistance project, municipalities that have electrified their water heating systems have seen a reduction of more than 8,000 pounds in emissions annually. This environmental benefit is equivalent to planting 60 trees or driving 9,500 fewer car miles. Results will vary by facility size and equipment selected for installation, and CPA anticipates successful outcomes for the projects implemented through the Energized Communities program.

“Clean Power Alliance is committed to the wellbeing of our communities and providing opportunities that accelerate sustainability efforts,” said CPA CEO Ted Bardacke. “Our strategic investments in customer programs and initiatives that expand clean energy infrastructure will create lasting benefits across Southern California.”

To learn more about CPA’s Energized Communities Program, visit cleanpoweralliance.org/energized-communities.

