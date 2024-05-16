Press release

Eviden introduces the Lifelink Hoox T40, its next-generation secure phone solution

New all-in-one system delivers high security for critical communications and data

Paris, France - May 16, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security solutions, today announces the availability of its next-generation secure phone solution, the Lifelink Hoox T40. This all-in-one solution, designed and assembled in France protects high-level confidentiality and prevents undesirable behaviors such as the use of malware, virus, rootkit or unwanted connections to servers. The Hoox technology is adaptable to COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) smartphones upon request.

With the Lifelink Hoox T40, Eviden delivers a dedicated device designed to safeguard communications confidentiality during critical operations. This highly secure equipment ensures the protection of highly sensitive data, enabling governments and financial institutions to conduct strategic missions securely and confidently. The equipment maintains the security and integrity of exchanged information, ensuring continuous and reliable communications, even in extreme situations where no other smartphone can be relied upon. With this new offering, customers benefit from a discreet, highly confidential solution tailored to their needs.

During high-risk operations and sensitive missions where confidentiality is crucial, and in which governments as well as financial and legal departments cannot afford any compromise in communication security, it is vital that highly sensitive data is protected from any unauthorized access.

Eviden’s Lifelink Hoox range has been providing highly secure communications and data protection since 2013, featuring specialized hardware and a deeply hardened Android operating system. The Lifelink Hoox range provides unprecedented functions to guarantee full confidentiality such as a secure phone device, secure communication (full encryption of voice and messages), and a secure app store.

The Hoox central system is available in two modes: On customer premises for full customer sovereignty or in SaaS mode, hosted by Eviden.

The equipment and solutions are fully tailored to meet customer needs, in particularly emphasizing autonomy through an extensive battery capacity. They can be delivered as ruggedized smartphones or can be customized to secure a specific model of device chosen by the customer, based on Hoox technology.

Bernard Payer, Head of Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden, Atos Group said: "The new Lifelink Hoox T40 incorporates unprecedented features to prevent breaches and has been designed for organizations and individuals for whom confidentiality and privacy are critical. We are proud to offer this high-end technology to the market.”



The Lifelink Hoox T40 will be presented at Critical Communications World 2024 – from May 14-16 in Dubai, at Eviden’s stand J30. Critical Communications World is the #1 global event for the critical communication market.

###

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Zohra DALI – globalprteam@atos.net

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

Attachment