Change in substantial shareholding

Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. has notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial changes in shareholdings. As at 15 May 2024 Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. holds 34,762,362 shares which represent 4.6751% of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change Baltic Cruises Investment L.P. held 43,831,732 shares, which represented 5.8948% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.

Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. has notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial changes in shareholdings. As at 15 May 2024 Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. holds 65,010,589 shares which represent 8.743 % of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change Baltic Cruises Holding L.P. held 81,971,609 shares, which represented 11.0241% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.





