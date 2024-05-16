Liquidity Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences during the months of May and June:



18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 16, 2024. The virtual conference will bring together investors and management teams from approximately 40 publicly traded companies. This event will provide an opportunity for investors to meet with Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, in virtual one-on-one meetings to discuss how Liquidity Services’ sustainable e-commerce marketplace solutions are powering the circular economy.



2024 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Day on June 6, 2024 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY. The conference will feature a fireside chat with Mr. Angrick and one-on-one meetings with Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya throughout the day. This event provides investors the opportunity to interact with senior management teams from a broad spectrum of industries including e-commerce, general merchandise, food retail and more.



14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2024. The investor conference will feature a presentation by Mr. Angrick, with one-on-one meetings throughout the event. A playback of the presentation will be available through the Liquidity Services Investor page following the event. More than 60 publicly traded companies will be in attendance, with the goal of growing regional investment communities.



Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

