AppTech Payments Announces Commercial Launch of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Following Successful Pilot Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces today the successful completion of the pilot program for its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. The Company will use this BaaS solution to commercially launch InstaCash, which utilizes the BaaS for virtual accounts, debit and credit cards, and high interest-yielding financial products.



AppTech CEO Luke D’Angelo stated, “The success of our BaaS pilot program signifies a significant milestone as we continue our mission to democratize banking by providing small and medium-sized enterprises access to products traditionally reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The availability of treasury products, including T-bills and other high yielding financial products are differentiators that we believe will help drive user growth as over 200 new Independent Sales Organizations are expected to utilize our BaaS platform in the near-term. We look forward to continuing to scale the use of our frictionless commerce products as we remain committed to building long-term shareholder value.”

During the BaaS pilot program, clients were issued a virtual account, a commercial purchase debit card, and connected external accounts for funding of the new bank account. Traditional features such as check issuance, wire and ACH set up for bill pay were enhanced to include SMS invoicing for Business-to-Business transactions. Pilot partners were encouraged to invite other merchants who are in the supply chain to open bank accounts to reduce friction in payments and create a Real Time Payment network. In this account-to-account environment, each pilot client received a unique handle to be put in invoices enabling money transfers to be instant rather than involving multiple financial institutions ultimately saving time and fees.

Positioned as a competitor to both Venmo and Western Union, InstaCash aims to reshape the specialty payments landscape by providing a seamless, account-to-account transaction system that operates in real time, akin to FedNow. Each bank and credit union maintains its own closed- loop network, ensuring that customer relationships remain firmly between the financial institution and the consumer. InstaCash acts as the glue binding these networks together, enabling consumers to transact instantly and securely over a unified ledger. With its flexible, adaptable technology, it functions much like an Intel chip, integrating seamlessly with any bank’s existing infrastructure and providing powerful processing capabilities that work both on-site and in the cloud.

InstaCash offers a Zelle-like experience for every bank and credit union, not just the big players like Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America. By empowering financial institutions of all sizes with the ability to offer instant transactions to their customers, AppTech effectively levels the playing field and makes cutting-edge Fintech accessible to smaller banks and credit unions. This reinforces their mission to democratize banking and payments, ensuring that all financial institutions can provide the same advanced payment features their customers expect in today’s digital economy. InstaCash is poised to become a core feature in every bank’s technology stack, helping them retain customer deposits while providing the seamless payment solutions necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of Fintech. Building on its current framework, InstaCash plans to extend its impact beyond merely facilitating transactions by committing to enhancing financial literacy among the underbanked and undereducated demographics. This initiative, set to roll out across the United States before expanding to South America and Canada, positions InstaCash not just as a financial tool but as a vehicle for social empowerment. By integrating online financial literacy courses directly into the InstaCash platform, AppTech aims to equip its users with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance effectively.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

