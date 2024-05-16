CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Announces Plan for New Supply Chain Management Center in Central Europe

Hong Kong, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “CCSC”) (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced that the Company plans to commence construction of a new Europe supply chain management center (the “Center”) located in Municipality of Merosina, Republic of Serbia (“Serbia”), in August 2024. The 50,000-square-meter facility will be CCSC’s first supply chain center project and is scheduled for completion in 2025. Once completed, it will serve as the headquarters of the Company's supply chain operations in Europe.



To further optimize production efficiency and boost synergy, in February 2024, CCSC formed a new subsidiary, CCSC Technology Doo Beograd, in Belgrade, Serbia. This subsidiary will be responsible for the operations of our new Europe supply chain management. The Company plans to adopt modern automation solutions and three-dimensional storage technology to optimize the use of the storage space, and leverage the latest digital technologies to build a smart supply chain management platform at the Center. The facility will serve as a key integrated supply chain transit hub, supporting the Company's operations across Europe.

This project is fully supported by the Merosina government, with a signed memorandum of understanding marking the collaboration between CCSC Technology Doo Beograd and the Municipality of Merosina. The total investment for the Center is estimated at US$6 million.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, "As part of our on-going strategic plan, we will continue to widen our strategic moat by investing in supply chain infrastructure to further enhance the agility and resiliency of our business. We believe our new Center will better support our business by driving long-term growth. This initiative is also crucial in our endeavors to become a leader in the interconnect products market. We are committed to adopting the most advanced technologies, developing replicable and scalable solutions, and fostering innovative ideas and products."

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces both OEM (“original equipment manufacturer”) and ODM (“original design manufacture”) interconnect products for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ccsc-interconnect.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com