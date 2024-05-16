Together Towards Tomorrow: Farm Management Canada joins forces with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association and BC Agriculture Council for the 2024 Agricultural Excellence Conference

OTTAWA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada (FMC-GAC) is delighted to welcome the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and BC Agriculture Council (BCAC) as co-hosts of the esteemed Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx) taking place in Abbotsford & Chilliwack, BC from November 19-21.



AgEx is the only national event in Canada dedicated to bringing farm management enthusiasts together to build their business acumen. This annual Conference serves as a dynamic platform for farmers, advisors, academia, organizations, private industry, and government officials to explore emerging trends, share best practices, and foster connections to collectively pave the way for farm management excellence across Canada.

The 2024 Conference theme, Together Towards Tomorrow, speaks to the importance of leveraging collective strengths and finding innovative ways to work together to position Canada’s farmers and ranchers for sustainably growth and prosperity for generations to come.

“At the heart of Together Towards Tomorrow is the recognition that no single entity, organization, or individual can resolve the complex challenges and take full advantage of opportunities we face alone,” says Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada. “It is in this spirit that we are delighted to welcome the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association and the BC Agriculture Council as co-hosts of AgEx 2024. By joining forces, we aim to further empower farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving business environment.

“The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is excited to partner with FMC-GAC and BCAC to host a dynamic and robust Conference," says Andrea Lear, CASA's Chief Executive Officer. "AgEx 2024 promises to support Canadian agriculture by focusing on managing risks, including farm safety and health hazards and navigating farm business challenges, offering something for everyone."

“Farmers and ranchers are known for their continuous improvement efforts, both on and off the farm,” says BCAC Executive Director, Danielle Synotte. “BC Agriculture Council and BC Young Farmers are very proud to be partnering with Farm Management Canada to deliver tangible learning opportunities for producers here in British Columbia.”

In addition to the exciting collaboration with CASA and BCAC, Farm Management Canada is pleased to announce the return of MNP as the Title Sponsor for the Agricultural Excellence Conference and the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Lands as Provincial Partner.

MNP, a leading accounting, tax, and business consulting firm serving the agriculture sector, has been a steadfast supporter of agricultural innovation and growth. “At MNP, we believe that good farm management is the key to success. Today’s farms are more complex than ever, and they require operators of all sectors to possess strong business management skills,” says Stuart Person, Senior Vice President, Agriculture at MNP.

“The BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food is proud to support Farm Management Canada’s AgExcellence Conference to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity of the agricultural sector,” says Lindsay Bisschop, Executive Director, Food and Beverage Branch. “Our commitment to farmers, ranchers and processors who produce our food has never been more important. We support all efforts to promote innovation, technology adoption, regenerative practices, climate preparedness, resiliency, and business planning.”

The 2024 edition of the Conference promises to be a highlight of the agricultural calendar, offering valuable insights covering a diverse range of topics including fostering economic resilience and prosperity, taking control of farm risk, navigating farm transition, attracting and retaining farm labour, emergency preparedness and planning, supporting on-farm health, safety and wellness, and achieving balance on the path to on-farm sustainability.

For more information about the Agricultural Excellence Conference, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.agexcellenceconference.ca

About Farm Management Canada (FMC-GAC):

Farm Management Canada is a national organization dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in Canadian agriculture through farm business management research and education. FMC-GAC is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA):

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the BC Agriculture Council (BCAC):

The BC Agriculture Council advocates for the interests of B.C. farm and ranch families. By working collaboratively with our members, partner industry associations and private sector agri-food businesses, we ensure the sustainable growth and competitiveness of B.C. agriculture.

About MNP:

MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm for Canada’s agriculture industry. With more than 18,000 agriculture clients and a team of more than 600 agriculture specialists, MNP delivers a diverse suite of services to protect producers and maximize results.

About the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food:

The BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food is a governmental body responsible for the development and implementation of agricultural policies, programs, and regulations within the province to support the growth and sustainability of the agriculture and food sector, ensuring food security, environmental stewardship, and economic prosperity.

