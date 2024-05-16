NKGen Biotech Announces Upcoming Presentation on Autologous NK Cell Therapy at the 5th International Cell & Gene Therapy China Summit & Exhibition

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present highlights of the Company’s cryopreserved, autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell therapy product, SNK01, which has demonstrated enhanced cytotoxicity and activating receptor expression for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and solid tumors, at the 5th International Cell & Gene Therapy China Summit & Exhibition (CGCS) to be held in Nanjing, China, from May 22–24, 2024.



CGCS will showcase exclusive new data in the several areas, including solid tumor treatment, off-the-shelf therapy, innovative cell therapy, AAV gene therapy, affordability of CGT, global cooperation, RNA therapeutics, and CGT commercialization. CGCS 2024 anticipates over 6,000 global attendees, more than 200 exhibitors, greater than 200 world-class speakers from large pharma, innovative biotech, and academia.

NKGen Presentation Details :

Title: Autologous NK Cell Therapy Session: A: Cell Therapy Focus Section: A2: Original Innovation in Cell Therapy – Universal and Solid Tumor Treatment Date and Time: May 23, 2024, at 4:30 PM CST (China Standard Time) UTC/GMT +8

Dr. Song’s presentation will cover a variety of important topics, including industry challenges in manufacturing autologous NK cells at scale, which has been successfully overcome by NKGen’s next-gen CMC manufacturing process in its production of its autologous NK cell therapy product, SNK01. In addition, Dr. Song will discuss the results from SNK01 treatment in combination with either immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors, or, in combination with Erbitux in tyrosine kinase inhibitor-resistant non-small cell lung cancer.



The presentation will also include the scientific rationale and supporting data behind the use of SNK01 in neurodegenerative disease specifically emphasizing the ability of SNK01 to improve levels of amyloid beta, tau, and alpha-synuclein proteins as well as GFAP, NfL, and YKL-40, which are elevated in numerous neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia, Multisystem Atrophy, and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy alluding to the potential use of SNK01 to treat these diseases or as a possible prevention in high risk asymptomatic patients with elevated biomarkers.

Previously disclosed data for SNK01 in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing SNK01, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

