Aeroflow Health Expands Access to Lactation Consultations to Virginia’s Medicaid Population

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced it is now servicing the Virginia Medicaid population with lactation consultations. Aeroflow Health’s partnership with Virginia Medicaid and its managed care organizations will connect new mothers to a robust network of lactation consultants and other maternal health services at little to no cost to them. The partnership with Virginia Medicaid follows additional partnerships within the state to broaden coverage access, including Aetna Better Health Virginia, Molina Healthcare Virginia, and Sentara Health of Virginia.



According to Virginia's Department of Medical Assistance Services , Virginia Medicaid covers one in three births in the state, totaling more than 37,000 births. As new mothers navigate the complexities of early motherhood, breastfeeding can bring its own set of challenges. Lactation consultations are a part of the many solutions and services offered to new mothers through Aeroflow Breastpumps , which specializes in helping pregnant and nursing mothers receive pregnancy and postpartum recovery items through their insurance.

Under the new Virginia Medicaid partnership, Aeroflow Breastpumps will now offer a variety of breastfeeding support and services, including one-on-one lactation consultations and online courses to access when convenient for new moms. Online classes and consultations cover breastfeeding basics, pumping and storing breastmilk, and how to overcome hurdles along the way.

“Aeroflow’s mission is to improve postpartum health outcomes for new mothers. Supporting mothers in their breastfeeding journey by providing access to the necessary resources such as supplies, lactation education, and community is just one way we can care for new moms,” said Nicole Peluso, IBCLC, CD, CAHPE, Manager of Lactation Services & Perinatal Education at Aeroflow Breastpumps. “We look forward to providing personalized support to the expecting and new mothers of Virgina through this partnership with Virgina Medicaid.”

Aeroflow Breastpumps specializes in helping pregnant and nursing mothers, from pregnancy support items and compression socks to breast pumps, c-section bandages and more. Aeroflow Breastpumps offers a large selection of medical devices and services to provide comfort and support to mothers at every stage of motherhood. Expecting and new mothers in Virginia who use Medicaid, Aetna Better Health Virginia, Molina Healthcare Virginia, and Sentara Health of Virginia can connect to the lactation consultations and courses by visiting www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com .

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .