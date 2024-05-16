Regarding purchase of own shares of Rokiskio suris AB

Based on the resolution of the 30 April 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB, on 16 May 2024 the Board of Directors of Rokiskio suris AB decided to launch purchase of ordinary registered shares of Rokiskio suris AB, par value of which is equal to EUR 0.29 (twenty nine euro cents), consequently total nominal value including the shares already purchased would not exceed 1/10 of the Company’s Authorized Capital. For the purchase of own shares there is an accumulated and unused reserve of kEUR 17,150. A tender offer will be made to purchase own shares via the securities market Nasdaq Vilnius AB.



Assignments to sell shares will be accumulated during the whole period of share purchasing. If the share offer surpasses number of the shares to be purchased, then the number of buyable shares will be reduced proportionally to all sellers of the shares.

Conditions of the purchase:

The beginning of share purchase: 20 May 2024

The end of share purchase: 24 May 2024

The maximum number of shares to buy: 2,725,523 units

Total maximal price of shares to be bought: EUR 5,996,150.60

Price per share: EUR 2.20

Dalius Trumpa, CEO

Tel.:+370 458 55200