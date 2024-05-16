Newsweek’s Hit Series "Unconventional" Launches Second Season

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswee k, the global digital news organization, proudly announces the highly anticipated return of its hit series Unconventional for a second season. After a successful inaugural season that captured the minds of millions across the globe, Unconventional brings new episodes to shine a light on those committed to adventure and service to their country.



Season 2 marks the return of host Naveed Jamali - author, Navy veteran, former double agent, and current Newsweek Editor-at-Large granting viewers a look at never-before-seen locations. Jamali travels to the ends of the earth by air, land, and sea in extreme temperatures to bring exciting and new experiences. The season premiere starts in Alaska, with Jamali flying in the mountains of Anchorage. The episode highlights the bravery and desire for adventure of the women and men of the Alaska National Guard, with the breathtaking majesty and beauty of the state on full display. Jamali’s military and intelligence background, which gave him exclusive access to film and fly in the ultra-secret B-2 Stealth Bomber, continues for the 2024 season including never-seen-before access to a Minuteman III Nuclear Missile and support facility.

“Through our series, we aim to humanize and demystify the newest generation of women and men who serve our nation,” Jamali said. “Season 2 picks up where the last season left off by introducing new locations and service women and men to help enlighten viewers of their day-to-day activities as they access amazing and rarely seen locations.”

Unconventional has quickly cemented itself as a standout series, amassing a staggering 3.6 million views, as well as a robust base of over 251,000 highly active and engaged subscribers with just five episodes and a dozen related videos. The Unconventional YouTube channel boasts an impressive 125,000 hours of watch time, underscoring the deep connection and content retention of its audience. In April, the series was recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences as Webby honoree for best-branded entertainment video series.

“Given the success of Unconventional in its debut season, renewing it for a second season was an easy decision. The series not only captivated millions with its innovative storytelling following our service women and men, but also educating civilians who may never have these experiences,” said Dayan Candappa, Chief Strategy Officer at Newsweek. “Renewing Unconventional allows us to continue delivering high-quality content that resonates with our readers and viewers.”

About Naveed Jamali:

Naveed Jamali is a Navy intelligence veteran, author (“How to Catch a Russian Spy” Scribner/Disney), and former double agent who served as an intelligence operative for the United States in a successful counterintelligence operation against the GRU (Russian military intelligence). The series' name is a nod to Jamali’s non-traditional intelligence and military experience, and he is committed to highlighting the honor, courage, and commitment of the newest generation of service members.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

