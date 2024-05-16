DSV, 1109 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1109
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 13 May 2024 has decreased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in DSV A/S previously
|Holding in DSV A/S as of 13 May 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|5.30%
|4.98%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|1.45%
|0.05%
|BlackRock’s total share capital in %
|6.76%
|5.04%
As of 13 May 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 10,787,710 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 5.04% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com
