Steelworkers: Bill 25 and “Rising Tide” Haida Title Lands Agreement, a major step forward

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) District 3 is committed to reconciliation with B.C. First Nations and supports Bill 25, Haida Nation Recognition Amendment Act, 2024. The “Rising Tide” Haida Title Lands Agreement is a major step forward.



“We acknowledge our role in addressing the legacy of colonialism and we support the B.C. government doing the same,” said USW District 3 Director, Scott Lunny.

Specifically, USW Local 1-1937 represents members working within the Haida Nation, primarily in the forest sector.

USW District 3 is confident that, through respectful discussion, any changes and policies flowing from this legislation, agreement and nation-to-nation negotiations will not negatively impact those members and their families and, indeed, can result in more certainty and security for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who live and work in the Haida territory.

“Our union is, throughout its history in this province, about human rights and dignity,” added Lunny, “Unionization, freedom of association and collective bargaining can be used as tools for reconciliation and, from an intersectional perspective, assist in addressing the dignity of Indigenous workers.”

Bill 25 passed third reading on May 15 and is set to receive Royal Assent.

