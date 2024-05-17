AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

17 MAY 2024

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont) appoints Nicolas Bos, currently Chief Executive of Van Cleef & Arpels, to the re-established role of Chief Executive Officer of Richemont effective 1 June 2024, and Bram Schot as Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Board effective 11 September 2024.

Nicolas Bos will continue to report to Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, and will join the Senior Executive Committee on 1 June 2024. He will be proposed for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 11 September 2024. In his new role, Mr Bos will directly and indirectly oversee all the Maisons, functions and regions, notably the Jewellery Maisons, Finance and Human Resources.

A graduate of the ESSEC Business School, Mr Bos joined Richemont in 1992, initially working with the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain in Paris. In 2000, he joined Van Cleef & Arpels where he held different positions until he became global President and Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels in 2013. Since September 2019, Mr Bos has also been overseeing Buccellati.

Jérôme Lambert remains on the Board and will continue in the Group as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Mr Bos, effective 1 June 2024.

Josua (Dillie) Malherbe will be succeeded by Mr Schot as Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, having decided to step down after 11 years of service in the role. He will remain on the Board as Non-executive Director and as a member of the Audit and Strategic and Security Committees.

Commenting on the appointments, Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

‘I am truly delighted that Nicolas has accepted to assume the re-established role of Chief Executive Officer of Richemont. His vision and ability to uphold Van Cleef & Arpels’ tradition of excellence and creativity have been critical to the Maison’s remarkable growth. Building on Richemont’s expanded scale and stronger focus on retail and jewellery, Nicolas will steer the Group through the next phase of its evolution. The re-established CEO role will help streamline decision making and optimise operational management.

I am equally happy that Jérôme will continue as COO and would like to thank him for playing a significant part in strengthening Richemont’s operational backbone and in helping to successfully navigate the Group through turbulent times. Going forward, I know he will provide solid operational support to Nicolas in his new role.

I am also glad that such an experienced and seasoned successor as Bram will be taking over from Dillie as Deputy Chairman of the Board. I want to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to Dillie for his invaluable counsel and immense contribution over the years. I am also delighted that he has accepted to continue to sit on the Audit and the Strategic and Security Committees.’

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at https://www.richemont.com/.

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing.

