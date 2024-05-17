Aurora Mobile Partners with Zeekr to Help the Automaker Optimize User Reach and Engagement and Optimize Intelligent Services

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ZK) (“Zeekr”). Leveraging its JPush push notification service, Aurora Mobile will help Zeekr optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of user reach and engagement through the Zeekr app and deepen the intimate connection with its users.



As drivers increasingly demand high-quality services, major domestic vehicle manufacturers not only compete in products, but also need to strengthen after-sales services to provide more value to car owners in a highly competitive market. The Zeekr app strives to improve user experience with more intuitive functions and seamless services, which have been well received by users.

Intelligent vehicle monitoring and timely delivery of vehicle status information

Zeekr’s mission is to create the ultimate experience of mobility life through its technology and solutions. The Zeekr app is designed to address the primary need of drivers to get accurate and timely information about the status of their vehicle.

Leveraging the JPush solution, Zeekr's intelligent connectivity system can push notifications to drivers in a timely manner, allowing them to be well informed about the status of their vehicle and deal with abnormal situations promptly. For example, when abnormal conditions such as unlocked windows or low battery level occur, relevant information is accurately pushed to drivers by JPush as soon as possible in the form of in-app messages, notification bar messages, pop-up messages, etc. to prevent such situations from affecting their travel plans.

To ensure the accuracy and efficiency of message delivery, JPush provides a flexible channel configuration strategy as it is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. And it supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and WinPhone. Its servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds, bringing them excellent user experience with messaging services.

Customized and targeted marketing, creative intelligent user engagement

To effectively engage young people in brand development and promote their alignment with brand values and concepts, Zeekr has established a community, service and mall platform in its app, actively organized diversified online and offline events, and provided users with benefits such as internal tests and test drives. Delivering such messages requires a personalized and intelligent push messaging strategy that results in more efficient user feedback and engagement.

JPush's user-defined label and alias functions and alias system seamlessly integrate with all of Aurora Mobile's network data to achieve precise user segmentation and help applications realize personalized message push configurations, including message types, push time periods, and key information. Based on this, the Zeekr app can more efficiently integrate information about user profiles and provide users with personalized recommendations for vehicle events, brand news and promotions, further enhancing user brand loyalty.

In addition, through Aurora Mobile's AI algorithm engine, the Zeekr app can effectively predict the best time to send messages, such as information about promotions, to reduce user disruption while significantly increasing message click-through rates and improving DAU and user retention for events.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile and Zeekr will work together to explore more opportunities to achieve the goal of establishing a close connection with users and creating value through intelligent services, providing users with a safe, friendly, efficient and accurate user experience.

