US Capital Global Securities Announces $10MM Convertible Note Offering for Patented Mobile Technology Platform, VEEPIO

San Francisco, California, USA, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered affiliate of renowned global financial group US Capital Global, is pleased to present eligible investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an investment round of up to $10 million for VEEPIO Holdings, LLC (“VEEPIO” or the “Company”).

VEEPIO is a patented mobile technology platform that links NFL teams, sponsors, and fans to frictionless commerce, sponsorship activation, and interactivity. The Company’s most recent feature lets Philadelphia Eagles fans more easily connect and make impulse purchases promoted by NFL teams and its partners without leaving the NFL digital ecosystem. The Philadelphia Eagles are minority owners of the Company.

Jonathan Ohliger, CEO of VEEPIO, said, “VEEPIO is at the forefront of revolutionizing the connection between NFL content and brand offerings, providing unprecedented opportunities for teams and sponsors to seamlessly integrate brand information with cutting-edge technology. Our platform empowers teams and sponsors to engage fans like never before, creating immersive experiences that drive brand awareness and loyalty, culminating in an unparalleled interactive experience.”

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities LLC, noted, “VEEPIO’s innovative approach keeps content viewers within the publisher’s data ecosystem, providing actionable insights for customized messaging and brand engagement. With the Company securing its first patent in August 2022 and compliant with both the California Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, VEEPIO is poised for the European market. With the Company raising $10 million for R&D and sponsorship acquisition, eligible investors can now participate in this convertible note offering.”

About VEEPIO Holdings, LLC

VEEPIO is an integrated ecommerce platform, founded by West Virginia University grads, aimed at transforming the sponsorship activation ecosystem in professional sports and entertainment. Co-founded by NFL linebackers Najee Goode and Grant Wiley, along with finance and tech expert Jonathan Ohliger, VEEPIO is changing the way fans interact with NFL teams and brands through mobile apps. VEEPIO integrates seamlessly into existing applications and allows content publishers to link any moving object in video within the app to additional content on the web for purchase so that the end user never leaves the platform when browsing. For more information, visit: www.veep.io or follow VEEPIO on X: @VEEPIO, Instagram: @VEEPIO, and LinkedIn.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) serves as the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global, specializing in facilitating growth-stage investments. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been dedicated to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated investment opportunities. For further details about USCGS or this investment opportunity, contact Pankaj Vashisth, Managing Director of Capital Markets and Partner, at pv@uscapital.com or call +1 415-999-0310.

Disclaimer: USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.





