Trading by management and close relations of management

| Source: Novozymes A/S Novozymes A/S


In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the  transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B in the attached file.


Investor Relations  
Tobias Bjorklund+45 3077 8682tobb@novonesis.com
Anders Enevoldsen+45 5350 1453adev@novonesis.com
Disa Tuominen+45 6038 5826ditu@novonesis.com



Attachment


Attachments

2024_17_Trading_By_Management