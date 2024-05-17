REE Automotive to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 30, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 30, 2024.



A webcast and conference call will be held on the same date at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Event: REE’s First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call Dial-In

Webcast Registration

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a fully by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for REE Automotive

+1 651-335-0585

ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact

Dana Rubinstein

Chief Strategy Officer | REE Automotive

+972 54-671-2845

investors@ree.auto