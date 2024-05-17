Adevinta ASA Announces Issuance of Notices of Redemption in Full of its 2 5/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and 3% Senior Secured Notes due 2027

17 May 2024



Oslo, 17 May 2024 - Adevinta ASA today announces the issuance of notices of redemption (the “Redemption”) for all of its outstanding €660,000,000 aggregate principal amount 2 5/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and €400,000,000 aggregate principal amount 3% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”).

As specified in the notices of Redemption, the 2025 Notes will be redeemed in full at a redemption price equal to 100.65625% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and the 2027 Notes will be redeemed in full at a redemption price equal to 101.5% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The redemption of the Notes is subject to conditions as described in the redemption notices.

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes, or an offer (or a solicitation of an offer) to purchase or to sell the Notes or any other securities.

For further information, the holders of the Notes should contact Euroclear or Clearstream or alternatively their service provider (i.e. custodian) who in turn should follow up with Euroclear or Clearstream for more information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

