Purpose Investments Inc. Announces May 2024 Distributions

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of May 2024 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).
Commencing in May 2024, as North American capital markets transition to T+1 settlement cycle, the distribution ex-dividend dates have been updated to fall on the same day as the distribution record dates for the ETF series of Open-End Purpose Funds. Further, the timeline for distribution payments for ETF series of Open-End Purpose Funds has been shortened and will be processed four business days after the corresponding distribution record date. The industry-wide transition to T+1 settlement cycle is expected to reduce counterparty risk and increase overall market efficiency.
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund, as well as Purpose Closed-End Funds will continue their existing T+2 settlement cycle, and the distribution ex-dividend date will remain unchanged for these funds.
The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is May 29, 2024, with the exception of Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and Purpose International Dividend Fund, which will have an ex-distribution date of May 28, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all Closed-End Funds is May 30, 2024.
|Open-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|APLY
|$ 0.1667
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series
|BNC
|$ 0.1225¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units
|BND
|$ 0.0712
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|BRKY
|$ 0.1000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units
|BTCY
|$ 0.0525
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|$ 0.0605
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|US $ 0.0510
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units
|CROP
|$ 0.0875
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units
|CROP.U
|US $ 0.0975
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units
|ETHY
|$ 0.0380
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|$ 0.0470
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|US $ 0.0370
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units
|FLX
|$ 0.0355
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|FLX.B
|$ 0.0421
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|FLX.U
|US $ 0.0294
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units
|IGB
|$ 0.0729¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units
|MSFY
|$ 0.1000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series
|PAYF
|$ 0.1375¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
|PBD
|$ 0.0590¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|$ 0.1050¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|PDIV
|$ 0.0950¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series
|PHR
|$ 0.0720¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|PID
|$ 0.0780
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
|PIN
|$ 0.0830¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units
|PINC
|$ 0.0840
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series
|PRP
|$ 0.0600¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Units
|PYF
|$ 0.1100¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PYF.B
|$ 0.1230¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series
|PYF.U
|US $ 0.1200¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series
|RDE
|$ 0.0875¹
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units
|REM
|$ 0.0950
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units
|RPS
|$ 0.0950
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF Series
|RPU
|$ 0.0940
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units²
|RPU.B / RPU.U
|$ 0.0940
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units
|SYLD
|$ 0.0970
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF Units
|YAMZ
|$ 0.3000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YGOG
|$ 0.2000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YNVD
|$ 0.4000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units
|YTSL
|$ 0.3000
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Closed-End Funds
|Ticker Symbol
|Distribution per share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
|BNK
|$ 0.1200¹
|05/31/2024
|06/14/2024
|Monthly
|Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
|BNK.PR.A
|$ 0.0700¹
|05/31/2024
|06/14/2024
|Monthly
Estimated May 2024 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund
The May 2024 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
|Ticker Symbol
|Estimated Distribution per unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|US $ 0.4886
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
|MNY
|$0.4540
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units
|PSA
|$0.2214
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US $ 0.4687
|05/29/2024
|06/04/2024
|Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about May 28, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be May 29, 2024.
(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
