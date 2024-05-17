Purpose Investments Inc. Announces May 2024 Distributions

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of May 2024 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).



Commencing in May 2024, as North American capital markets transition to T+1 settlement cycle, the distribution ex-dividend dates have been updated to fall on the same day as the distribution record dates for the ETF series of Open-End Purpose Funds. Further, the timeline for distribution payments for ETF series of Open-End Purpose Funds has been shortened and will be processed four business days after the corresponding distribution record date. The industry-wide transition to T+1 settlement cycle is expected to reduce counterparty risk and increase overall market efficiency.

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund, Purpose International Dividend Fund, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund, as well as Purpose Closed-End Funds will continue their existing T+2 settlement cycle, and the distribution ex-dividend date will remain unchanged for these funds.



The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is May 29, 2024, with the exception of Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund and Purpose International Dividend Fund, which will have an ex-distribution date of May 28, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all Closed-End Funds is May 30, 2024.



Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units APLY $ 0.1667 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series BNC $ 0.1225¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units BND $ 0.0712 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units BRKY $ 0.1000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units BTCY $ 0.0525 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $ 0.0605 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US $ 0.0510 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units CROP $ 0.0875 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units CROP.U US $ 0.0975 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units ETHY $ 0.0380 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $ 0.0470 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $ 0.0370 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units FLX $ 0.0355 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $ 0.0421 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $ 0.0294 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units IGB $ 0.0729¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units MSFY $ 0.1000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PAYF $ 0.1375¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.0590¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.1050¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDIV $ 0.0950¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series PHR $ 0.0720¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series PID $ 0.0780 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.0830¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series PRP $ 0.0600¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Units PYF $ 0.1100¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.1230¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF USD Series PYF.U US $ 0.1200¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RDE $ 0.0875¹ 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units REM $ 0.0950 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF Series RPU $ 0.0940 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units² RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF Units YAMZ $ 0.3000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YGOG $ 0.2000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YNVD $ 0.4000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YTSL $ 0.3000 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $ 0.1200¹ 05/31/2024 06/14/2024 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $ 0.0700¹ 05/31/2024 06/14/2024 Monthly





Estimated May 2024 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The May 2024 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.4886 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.4540 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units PSA $0.2214 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.4687 05/29/2024 06/04/2024 Monthly





Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about May 28, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be May 29, 2024.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.