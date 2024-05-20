Advantest to Exhibit Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia, May 28-30

TOKYO, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 on May 28-30 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Advantest is a gold sponsor of this year’s event.



Advantest will be celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Under the theme of “Facing the Future Together,” Advantest will honor this important milestone with valued customers and industry partners at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024.

Product Highlights

In Hall 3 booth #1008, Advantest will exhibit a broad range of test solutions that enable critical applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive, and 5G/IoT. Advantest’s digital display will include:

Test Platforms and Handlers

NEW: The DC Scale XHC32 power supply offers 32 channels with an unprecedented total current of up to 640A and unique safety capabilities for unmatched equipment protection to optimize test of AI, HPC, and other high-current devices.

Pin Scale Multilevel Serial that is both the first native and fully integrated HSIO instrument expanding the V93000 EXA Scale platform to address signaling requirements for advanced communication interfaces.

HA1200, offering die test capability with active thermal control to enable at-speed 100% test coverage before the dies are assembled into 2.5D/3D packages.

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.

Next-generation Flash/NVM test solutions, such as T5851-STM32G capable of testing and covering the latest generation of embedded protocol NAND devices with UFS/PCIe interface up to 32 Gbps and T5230 with a combined array architecture to reduce test cost for NAND/NVM wafer test, including DRAM wafer-level burn-in (WLBI).



Global Services

Field service solutions focused on increasing customers' automation efficiency by creating a test cell solution complete with handlers and testers for high-volume manufacturing.



Presentations

Advantest will also participate in the Advanced Product Testing Forum on May 30. Don Ong, Director and Head of Innovation at Advantest Field Service business group, will be presenting “AI-Driven Adaptive Probe Card Cleaning: Optimizing Semiconductor Testing for Advanced Quality”.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn page.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com