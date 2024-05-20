ONCOTELIC TO PARTICIPATE AT THE ASCO 2024 MEETING

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) announced today its Chief Clinical Officer- Dr. Anthony Maida will be participating at the ASCO 2024 meeting.



Abstract: e16318. Meta-analysis comparing the incidence of serious adverse events, overall survival, and progression-free survival in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma harboring unresectable tumors treated with modified FOLFIRINOX or FOLFIRINOX regimen.

Abstract: e14564. The prognostic impact of transforming growth factor beta 2 (TGFB2) mRNA levels, in conjunction with interferon-gamma receptor activation of interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) and expression of CD276/B7-H3 in low-grade gliomas.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

