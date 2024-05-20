Del Taco Brings More Flavor to Florida With New Port Orange Location

PORT ORANGE, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* announces the opening of its newest Fresh Flex location at 3815 S. Nova Road Port Orange, Florida. This is the brand’s first location in Port Orange and the second location owned by the Singh Group.



The Port Orange restaurant showcases Del Taco’s modernized design, with the bold and vibrant colors that are signature to Del Taco’s Fresh Flex style. The location also features upgraded amenities, including dual drive-thru lanes, an open-kitchen layout, and order pick-up lockers for hassle-free third-party to-go orders. The S. Nova Road restaurant will serve guests from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

“The booming growth and culinary-loving community of Port Orange drew us to this location,” said the Singh brothers. “We are honored to share the bold flavors of Del Taco with Volusia County residents and are passionate about continuing Del Taco’s commitment to providing high-quality ingredients and freshly made items. Port Orange was the perfect place to plant our roots, and we look forward to expanding our footprint with additional Del Taco restaurants in the near future.”

Guests can order from Del Taco’s classic menu, including its wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages, and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut fries. At Del Taco, each dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant's working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole.

For those interested in joining the Port Orange team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.