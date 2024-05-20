AdTech Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4,045.3 Bn by 2033, at 14.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global AdTech Market size reached USD 1,066.8 billion by 2023 and is further anticipated to reach USD 4,045.3 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2033.

AdTech includes a range of software assisting brands & agencies in planning, managing, and assessing digital advertising endeavors, which includes tools for digital banner ads, accurate audience targeting, & diverse advertising delivery methods. As ad-tech software comprises platforms like DSPs, SSPs, Ad Exchanges, Ad Networks, Ad Servers, and SEM Platforms.

Elevate Your Strategy Receive a Sample Copy of the Report for Your Business at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/adtech-market/request-sample/





By Solution, demand-side platforms (DSPs) will dominate the market share in 2024 and are expected to continue to grow in the coming years. Recognized for streamlining advertising inventory purchases, DSPs improve efficiency & effectiveness, making them a better choice for advertisers, with targeting capabilities that appeal to advertisers focusing on specific audiences, solidifying their market dominance by offering streamlined ad buying processes & accurate audience targeting options.

The retail and consumer goods sector is projected to hold the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to continue growth, as businesses in this sector heavily depend on AdTech for marketing, brand expansion, & sales enhancement. Using AdTech tools, retail enterprises constantly engage with customers, supporting platforms like social media for product promotion & direct interaction, enhancing their market dominance.

Important Insights

The global AdTech market is expected to grow by USD 2,666.2 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 14.2%.

from 2025 with a Demand-side platforms (DSPs) as solutions are set to lead the market in 2024, streamlining ad inventory purchases and enhancing efficiency, making them the preferred choice for advertisers.

The Retail and consumer goods category will hold the largest market share in 2024, which is expected to grow further as businesses utilize AdTech for marketing, brand visibility, and sales expansion.

SMEs, including local businesses, small online retailers, and startups, are expected to dominate AdTech revenue In 2024, prioritizing budget-friendly advertising solutions through self-service platforms and digital channels.

North America, led by the US, is set to command a 37.0% share in the global AdTech market in 2024, which stems from broad digital advertising adoption, leveraging data for optimized investments, and the prevalence of tech giants.

Global AdTech Market: Trends

Privacy-Centric Advertising : Increasing focus on user privacy and data protection drives the adoption of privacy-centric ad targeting methods and obeying regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

: Increasing focus on user privacy and data protection drives the adoption of privacy-centric ad targeting methods and obeying regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Contextual Targeting Resurgence : With the reduction of third-party cookies, contextual targeting based on content significantly gains traction as a viable alternative for ad personalization.

: With the reduction of third-party cookies, contextual targeting based on content significantly gains traction as a viable alternative for ad personalization. First-Party Data Utilization : Advertisers prioritize using their first-party data for targeted advertising, focusing on direct relationships with consumers and reducing reliance on third-party data.

: Advertisers prioritize using their first-party data for targeted advertising, focusing on direct relationships with consumers and reducing reliance on third-party data. Video Advertising Dominance: The constant rise of video consumption across digital platforms drives the dominance of video advertising, prompting adtech firms to innovate in formats and measurement techniques for optimal engagement.

AdTech Market: Competitive Landscape

The AdTech market experiences intense competition, where many companies compete for a substantial market share, as key players aim to provide advanced ad platforms to facilitate the buying, selling, and delivery of digital ads. Further, the competitive landscape constantly changes due to technological developments, changes in consumer behavior, & regulatory updates. Staying acute and adapting to these dynamic factors is critical for companies operating in this highly competitive sector.

Some of the major players in the market include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Criteo, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Amazon

Google

Microsoft

Adobe

Alibaba Group

Meta Platform

SpotX

Verizon

X Corp

Criteo

Other Key Players



Gain a competitive edge with crucial insights from our report. Connect with us to request your brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/adtech-market/download-reports-excerpt/



AdTech Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 1,223.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 4,045.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.2% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.0% Historical Data 2018 – 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Solution, By Advertising Type, By Enterprise Size, By Platform, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America, led by the US, will dominate the global AdTech market with a substantial 37.0% revenue share in 2024, which is driven by the broad adoption of digital advertising, where businesses support data for optimal ad investments & a profound understanding of their target audiences, which notably expanded the use of Data Management Platforms (DMPs) & marketing analytics tools. Also, the US, being the world's largest digital advertising hub, benefits from shifting consumer preferences towards online & mobile platforms, further enhanced by the presence of influential tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/adtech-market/

Segment Analysis

The AdTech market based on enterprise size is categorized into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises, with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) anticipated to claim a substantial share of revenue in 2024, which majorly includes local businesses, small-scale online retailers, and startups, which often operate within constrained financial frameworks. Their main objective depends on affordable yet accurate advertising solutions to support their market presence. SMEs typically include a preference for self-service platforms, using channels like search engines, social media platforms, and online marketplaces to effectively connect with their target audiences and achieve their marketing objectives.





AdTech Market Segmentation

By Solution

DSPs

SSPs

Ad Network

DMPs

Others

By Advertising Type

Programmatic Advertising

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Mobile Advertising

Email Marketing

Native Advertising

Others

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Platform

Mobile

Web

Others

By End User

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/adtech-market/request-sample/

Global AdTech Market: Driver



Digital Transformation : Growth in digitalization across industries boosts the demand for targeted advertising solutions, driving market growth.

: Growth in digitalization across industries boosts the demand for targeted advertising solutions, driving market growth. Data Analytics Advancements : Better data analytics capabilities allow more precise targeting and personalized ad campaigns, attracting advertisers to Adtech solutions.

: Better data analytics capabilities allow more precise targeting and personalized ad campaigns, attracting advertisers to Adtech solutions. Rise of Programmatic Advertising : Automation and AI-driven programmatic advertising platforms optimize ad placements, efficiency, and ROI, promoting market growth.

: Automation and AI-driven programmatic advertising platforms optimize ad placements, efficiency, and ROI, promoting market growth. Mobile Advertising Boom: With the growth in mobile device usage, Adtech firms capitalize on mobile-specific ad formats and targeting, encouraging market growth.

Global AdTech Market: Restraints

OTT and CTV Advertising Surge : With the growth of streaming services, Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) advertising witnessed significant growth as advertisers look to reach audiences shifting away from traditional TV.

: With the growth of streaming services, Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) advertising witnessed significant growth as advertisers look to reach audiences shifting away from traditional TV. Influencer Marketing Evolution : Influencer marketing develops beyond social media platforms, and extends into different channels like podcasts, live streams, and even virtual reality experiences.

: Influencer marketing develops beyond social media platforms, and extends into different channels like podcasts, live streams, and even virtual reality experiences. Ad Fraud Prevention : Adtech platforms give importance to investment in advanced fraud detection and prevention technologies to combat the growth in the threat of ad fraud, ensuring advertisers' budgets are spent effectively.

: Adtech platforms give importance to investment in advanced fraud detection and prevention technologies to combat the growth in the threat of ad fraud, ensuring advertisers' budgets are spent effectively. Interactive and Immersive Ad Formats: Advertisers embrace interactive and immersive ad formats, like augmented reality (AR) and shoppable ads, to improve user engagement and drive conversions in highly competitive digital landscapes.

Global AdTech Market: Opportunities

AI-Powered Personalization : Using AI for hyper-targeted and personalized ad experiences better engagement and drive revenue growth.

: Using AI for hyper-targeted and personalized ad experiences better engagement and drive revenue growth. Cross-Channel Integration : Integrating ad campaigns smoothly across multiple channels, like social media, mobile, and web, unlocks new opportunities for reaching different audiences.

: Integrating ad campaigns smoothly across multiple channels, like social media, mobile, and web, unlocks new opportunities for reaching different audiences. Data Monetization : Monetizing user data ethically and transparently provides a productive revenue stream while maintaining user trust and compliance with data privacy regulations.

: Monetizing user data ethically and transparently provides a productive revenue stream while maintaining user trust and compliance with data privacy regulations. Emerging Markets Expansion: Entering emerging markets with personalized ad solutions taps into growing internet penetration and smartphone adoption, fostering market expansion and revenue growth.

Browse More Related Reports

AI in Media & Entertainment Market is projected to reach USD 18.0 billion in 2023, growing to USD 164.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.9%.

AI in Retail Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7.9 billion in 2023, reaching USD 120.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 35.3%.

Call Center AI Market is expected to value USD 1.9 billion in 2023, anticipated to grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 23.9%.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is projected to be USD 3.3 billion in 2023, expanding to USD 24.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

Contact Center Intelligence Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2023, expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion in 2023, growing to USD 82.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 41.7%.

Artificial Intelligence in E-commerce Market is expected to value USD 7.1 billion in 2023, projected to grow to USD 25.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Recent Developments in the AdTech Market

December 2023: TripleLift & LiveRamp integrate TripleLift Audiences with RampID, providing marketers with large & scalable first-party audience solutions, which ensures privacy-centric lookalike addressability across the open web without depending on traditional identifiers.

TripleLift & LiveRamp integrate TripleLift Audiences with RampID, providing marketers with large & scalable first-party audience solutions, which ensures privacy-centric lookalike addressability across the open web without depending on traditional identifiers. November 2023: Amazon Ads introduced advanced features in campaign planning, activation, and measurement, empowering advertisers with greater audience control & providing faster, actionable insights into ad performance.

Amazon Ads introduced advanced features in campaign planning, activation, and measurement, empowering advertisers with greater audience control & providing faster, actionable insights into ad performance. March 2023: Adobe & Accenture announced a collaboration to optimize the content supply chain for enterprise marketers, using Adobe's integrated Content Supply Chain technologies to enhance content production and distribution, as well as improve personalized customer experiences.

Adobe & Accenture announced a collaboration to optimize the content supply chain for enterprise marketers, using Adobe's integrated Content Supply Chain technologies to enhance content production and distribution, as well as improve personalized customer experiences. January 2023: Twitter (Now "X") partners with ad-tech firms DoubleVerify & Integral Ad Science (IAS) to allow advertisers to monitor ad placement around inappropriate content, and to use adjacency control tools to refine campaigns.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):



Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.