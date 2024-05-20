HP Unlocks New Era of AI Experiences Powering Work and Creation

World’s most powerful and secure ultra-mobile AI PCs drive next generation of AI computing with record-breaking 26 hours of battery life 1, 2, 3

REDMOND, Wash., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. unveiled a new class of next-generation AI PCs at Microsoft’s AI Vision Event designed for the AI era to empower people to work and create more meaningfully.

The way we live and work is no longer confined to a desk; we are creating at home, from the office, and everywhere in between. At the same time, AI is rapidly changing everything, including consumer and professional expectations for productivity and creativity. More than half of early tech adopters believe AI will save them time5, and 72% of business leaders believe AI will help employees focus on more productive work.6 Additionally, developers are releasing a steady stream of AI-enabled software designed for new experiences and capabilities that can only be unlocked with next-gen AI PCs.

To capitalize on both flexible work and AI, HP has created a new category of devices crafted for work and creation. Today, HP unveiled the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC, HP’s first next-gen AI PCs built from the ground up with the latest ARM architecture to harness the most powerful AI technologies.

Both devices are designed and engineered around the Snapdragon® X Elite processor7 and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU)6, capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device. Coupled with Copilot+ PC and its transformative features like Recall, these PCs supercharge creativity and productivity for a more personalized, powerful computing experience.

More AI apps are available every day, expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved with the newest HP next-gen AI PCs. Communicate and collaborate more effectively with AI tools that leverage gestures, facial expressions, and voice interaction to easily interact with others. Improve presentation skills in virtual meetings with real-time coaching and feedback powered by AI technologies. Create and edit photos, audio, and video faster than ever with AI-enabled software that make pro features easy even for beginners.

“In this transformative era of artificial intelligence, how we define an exceptional device is no longer about speeds and feeds – it is measured by our ability to create and enable meaningful breakthrough experiences,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We’re at the beginning of a new decade of personal computing that will redefine what a personal computer is. AI enables a fundamentally more personalized and creative experience we believe will empower people in both their personal and professional lives.”

Uniquely Designed to Break Barriers

HP’s latest next-gen AI PCs unlock capabilities beyond traditional PCs, running AI locally on the device for maximum performance, efficiency, and privacy with longer battery life than ever before. The HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra are designed for tech-savvy freelancers and on-the-go leaders with a sleek design and the perfect synergy of AI-enhanced power and mobility.

Sleek & Versatile – As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours battery life 8 , these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds an additional layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

– As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours battery life , these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds an additional layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating. Lightning-Fast Responsiveness – With the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra, experience top performance without sacrificing portability. Open a large Microsoft Excel file almost 2x faster 9 , stream up to 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls or binge up to 22 hours of Netflix streaming. 10

– With the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra, experience top performance without sacrificing portability. Open a large Microsoft Excel file almost 2x faster , stream up to 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls or binge up to 22 hours of Netflix streaming. Responsibly Crafted – As part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio11, both devices incorporate 50% recycled aluminum12 in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging13, along with EPEAT® Climate+ Gold Registration and ENERGY STAR® Certification. Representing HP’s commitment to sustainability, the HP EliteBook Ultra’s three-year warranty saves costs and decreases downtime for professionals working in a mix of environments.



The HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC



Intelligently Optimized to Power AI Experiences

With 60% of freelancers already using AI tools in their work14, and 70% of developers adding AI to existing applications15, HP architected the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra to take advantage of the newest features and software experiences, including:

Collaborate Authentically – As work requires collaboration in-person and virtually, state-of-the-art conferencing tools are critical. The new Poly Camera Pro 16 uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps 17 across multiple cameras. 18 Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

– As work requires collaboration in-person and virtually, state-of-the-art conferencing tools are critical. The new Poly Camera Pro uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps across multiple cameras. Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life. Explore & Optimize – First available on today’s next-gen AI PCs, HP AI Companion uses AI to optimize the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the device.

– First available on today’s next-gen AI PCs, HP AI Companion uses AI to optimize the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the device. Work Protected – As AI advances, trusted security measures are essential for AI PCs. Commercial users can confidently do their best work from anywhere on the HP EliteBook Ultra, with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV),19 which harnesses the power of machine learning to defend against new and known threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the device is designed to protect the PC down to the firmware level with hardware security features that shield user credentials and other critical data.





Pricing and Availability20

The HP OmniBook X AI PC is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 with 1 TB storage and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com.

is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 with 1 TB storage and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,699.99 and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024.

To learn more about HP’s new branding, including the new OmniBook lineup, visit https://press.hp.com/us/en/blogs/2024/branding-update.html.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com .



Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

1 World’s most powerful ultra mobile next gen AI PCs for EliteBook Ultra Gq1 and OmniBook X AI PC is based on HP's internal analysis of next-gen AI PCs with a 40-60 TOPS NPU, under 2kg, with a display size less than 15” measured diagonally as of May 2024. Most powerful based on processor, memory, power supply, graphics.

2 World’s most secure ultra mobile next gen AI PC for EliteBook Ultra Gq1 is based on HP's internal analysis of next gen PCs with a 40-60 TOPS NPU, under 2kg, with a display size less than 15” measured diagonally as of May 2024. Most secure based on Wolf Pro Security NGAV, which includes next-Gen antivirus and credential protection, 1 year license at no additional cost. ​

3 Battery life claim for EliteBook Ultra Gq1 and OmniBook X AI PC is based on HP's internal analysis of next-gen AI PCs with a 40-60 TOPS NPU, Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Elite Platform 12 core CPU, 16GB LPDDR5x 8400 , 512GB NVMe SSD as of May 2024. Battery life tested by HP using continuous local video playback, 2.2k (2240 x 1400) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

4 Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third-party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

5 HP commissioned global research firm Morning Consult to conduct independent research on perceptions and attitudes towards AI. It was conducted between April 19 – April 22, 2024 among 2,201 adults in the US.

6 HP Work Relationship Index 2024.

7 Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Qualcomm’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

8 Based on HP's internal analysis of next-gen AI PCs with a 40-60 TOPS NPU, as of May 2024. Thinness based on measurement at the thickest point. Battery life based on video playback, 2.2k (2240 x 1400) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level at 100%, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

9 Based on HP's internal analysis of opening an 85MB Excel file on the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q compared to Dragonfly G4 with Intel 13 Gen processor. Testing while on battery power.

10 Based on HP internal testing of a Teams video conference call with 3 people with their camera on. Battery life tested by HP using wireless Netflix streaming with 2.2k (2240 x 1400) resolution at 200 nits brightness on the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q with 16GB RAM and Windows 11 on ARM. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

11 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver (including Climate+) EPEAT® registrations and according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

12 Recycled metal is expressed as a percentage of the total weight of the metal according to ISO 14021 definitions for metal parts over 25 grams.

13 100% outer box packaging made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

14 2023 study by Upwork.

15 2024 Accenture & Intel study.

16 Poly software planned to be available Summer 2024. Requires Windows OS.

17 To enable Poly Camera Pro effects on any collaboration or streaming app, you must select the “Poly Camera Pro” virtual camera as your camera source.

18 Poly Camera Pro is compatible with any USB connected camera.

19 HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV one (1) year license is included on HP EliteBook Ultra G1q. The HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV software is licensed under the license terms of the HP Wolf Security Software - End-User license Agreement (EULA) that can be found at: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_3875769-3873014-16 as that EULA is modified by the following: Term. Unless otherwise terminated earlier pursuant to the terms contained in this EULA, the license for the HP Wolf Pro Security NGAV is effective upon 4 months after the date the HP Product was shipped by HP and will continue for the term communicated to you at purchase and in your order confirmation email (“Initial Term”). At the end of the Initial Term you may either (a) purchase a renewal license for the HP Wolf Pro Security Edition from HP.com, HP Sales or an HP Channel Partner, or (b) continue using the standard versions of HP Wolf Pro Security at no additional cost with no future software updates or HP Support. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the license shall expire no later than one year after the fixed term the subject license ends.

20 Pricing and availability are subject to change.

