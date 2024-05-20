The Tryst Puerto Vallarta Opens Reservations for Fall

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Tryst Puerto Vallarta, created by Tristan Schukraft, is now welcoming reservations for stays starting September 15. With an unprecedented commitment to excellence, sophistication, and inclusion, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is a luxurious retreat designed for gay world travelers.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is set in the heart of Zona Romántica, the center of LGBTQ+ community of Puerto Vallarta, and exemplifies the brand's ethos. Crafted by the distinguished Estudio Esterlina, known for their acclaimed work at the Four Seasons Tamarindo, the hotel is a masterpiece of minimal, modern, Mexican design. The gay sanctuary has 54 bespoke guest rooms and suites, several with outdoor showers, ocean views, specialized lighting and other luxurious amenities catering to gay travelers. A dazzling rooftop pool and bar merges nightlife glamour and daytime decadence by hosting pool parties with world class DJs spinning. A sophisticated restaurant offers the finest in Mexican cuisine and weekend drag brunches with globally recognized talent.

Tristan Schukraft, the mastermind behind Tryst Hotels is ready to share his vision with the world, “The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is your invitation to be your best self, even on your worst behavior. We have poolside glamour and brunchtime drama every weekend. There has never been a hotel designed for gay men with this level of luxury before. We’re going to have a fabulous opening party.”

Tryst Hospitality and its brands are part of Tristan’s vision for a global portfolio of gay businesses that champion diversity, luxury, and adventure. Tristan founded MISTR, which provides free online PrEP and long-term HIV care across the United States to more than 300,000 patients. He launched Tryst Hotels, a luxury brand catering to the discerning tastes of gay travelers, that are located the most iconic LGBTQ+ travel destinations. Tryst Hotels encourage you to be your best self, even on your worst behavior. The brand’s flagship, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta will welcome its first guests in mid-September. The Tryst San Juan is open now, but will begin extensive renovations later this year. The Tryst Fire Island will open in 2025.

Tristan owns The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood, the iconic gay nightlife venue, twice named the best Gay Bar in the World, frequented by A-List talent and neighborhood regulars alike, and named the top nightlife drop off and pick up point in the world for both Uber and Lyft. This fall, Tristan will re-open a newly renovated Circo, a well-known LGBTQ+ nightlife venue in San Juan, walking distance to The Tryst San Juan. Tryst Hospitality also recently announced an agreement to acquire a majority of the Fire Island Pines Commercial district and several of its businesses, including, The Blue Whale, home of the original tea dance started in 1966, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen, retail shops, a pool deck, gym and shops. This fall Tristan will begin renovations on the hotel to open The Tryst Fire Island in 2025. In the coming months, Tristan will announce more acquisitions as he expands his company and truly embraces the moniker “The CEO of Everything Gay.”

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is accepting reservations for mid-September check-ins, just in time for the high season in Puerto Vallarta with rates starting at $199. At Tryst Puerto Vallarta, fabulous is guaranteed. To book your stay, visit trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels on social media.

About Tryst Hotels:

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Founded by entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBTQ+ destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. With The Tryst Puerto Vallarta and The Tryst San Juan, Tryst Hospitality offers luxury boutique hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences, including weekend pool parties and drag brunches. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island. With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR—a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care for the LGBTQ+ community—Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay."

About Tristan Schukraft

Known as “The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier and nightlife aficionado. An LA native, now residing in Puerto Rico, Tristan’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel. Following the success of ID90, Schukraft later went on to establish MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care. His hospitality and nightlife portfolio began with the acquisitions of The Tryst beachfront hotel and Circo nightclub, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, later acquiring The Tryst in Puerto Vallarta and the iconic LGBTQ+ nightlife venue, The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island.

