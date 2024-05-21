Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 20

Company announcement no. 35
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement1,174,000  141.324.690
13 May 202411,000124,711,371,810
14 May 202411,000124,821,373,020
15 May 202412,000123,991,487,880
16 May 202412,000123,911,486,920
17 May 202414,000124,421,371,810
Total week 2060,000  7.461.510
Total accumulated1.234.000 148.786.200

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,404,110 treasury shares. equal to 1.19 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

