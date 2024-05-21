Greenbacker delivers first quarter results

Key Takeaways



Greenbacker converted 209 MW of pre-operating fleet into operational, revenue-generating assets, a year-over-year increase of 15%, boosting total operating capacity to 1.6 GW.

a year-over-year increase of 15%, boosting total operating capacity to 1.6 GW. Company plans to build out revenue-generating operating fleet, reaching 3.2 GW by end of 2027.

reaching 3.2 GW by end of 2027. $437 million financing completed ; portfolio represents Greenbacker’s first major sale-leaseback financing and is among industry’s first deals to qualify for 40% tax credit via the IRA’s domestic content bonus.

; portfolio represents Greenbacker’s first major sale-leaseback financing and is among industry’s first deals to qualify for 40% tax credit via the IRA’s domestic content bonus. Total operating revenue topped $49 million, a year-over-year increase of 19%, driven by 21% increase in solar production and 6% increase in wind power generation.

driven by 21% increase in solar production and 6% increase in wind power generation. Raised $44 million in vehicles managed by Greenbacker Capital Management; fee-earning AUM ended period at approximately $0.7 billion, aggregate AUM at $3.7 billion.

fee-earning AUM ended period at approximately $0.7 billion, aggregate AUM at $3.7 billion. Company appointed new CFO and added newly created Head of Capital Markets position—following 2023’s Head of Infrastructure addition—roles integral to the firm’s future growth.

and added newly created Head of Capital Markets position—following 2023’s Head of Infrastructure addition—roles integral to the firm’s future growth. Company’s investments abated carbon emissions, conserved water, and supported green jobs.



NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker,” “GREC,” or the “Company”), an independent power producer and a leading climate-focused investment manager, has announced financial results1 for the first quarter of 2024, including year-over-year increases in revenue, operating capacity,2 and clean energy generation.

Greenbacker converted 209 MW of pre-operational assets into revenue-generating, operational assets, a year-over-year increase of 15%

A key focus of Greenbacker’s recent new investment activity has been converting the pre-operational assets under the Company’s control to operational, revenue-generating assets, as well as the repowering of three operational wind projects.

The Company’s independent power producer (“IPP”) business segment placed into service 209 megawatts (“MW”) of clean energy-generating capacity, growing its operating fleet by 15% on a year-over-year basis. This expansion included bringing online the 99 MWdc / 80 MWac Fall River solar project—one of GREC’s largest assets to date.

As of March 31, 2024, GREC’s operating fleet had increased to 1,574 MW—nearly 1.6 gigawatts (“GW”)—of projects generating revenue through the sale of electricity.

$437 million financing for wind repower portfolio includes Greenbacker’s major first sale-leaseback financing and represents one of industry’s first deals to leverage domestic content adder

During the first quarter of 2024, Greenbacker completed construction and financing on the third and final wind asset in its first portfolio of repowers (after completing financing on the previous two repowers in late 2023), bringing total financing for the milestone portfolio to $437.2 million.

The portfolio represents a number of financing milestones for Greenbacker. The projects are among the clean energy industry’s first to utilize the 10% domestic content bonus newly created by the Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”),3 in addition to qualifying for the 30% investment tax credit.

The repowers are also Greenbacker’s first sizable projects financed via sale-leaseback. This financing structure provided the Company with greater upfront proceeds and efficiently captured the benefits of both tax equity financing and back leverage lending in a single transaction.

By monetizing the portfolio’s 40% tax credit through the sale-leaseback financing, Greenbacker was able to realize the IRA’s benefits more quickly, both fully financing the repowers and utilizing additional proceeds for other corporate activity, such as converting the Company’s pre-operational pipeline into operational revenue-generating assets.

Company’s first-quarter total operating revenue topped $49 million, a year-over-year increase of 19%, driven by growth in both solar and wind power generation

GREC’s fleet of clean energy projects produced over 644,000 megawatt-hours (“MWh”) of total power, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%.

The production increase was largely driven by a 21% increase from Greenbacker’s operating solar fleet, which generated approximately 308,000 MWh of clean power. Greenbacker’s wind fleet experienced a 6% year-over-year uptick in power generation, producing more than 325,000 MWh of energy.

The Company’s wind energy production increase was realized despite the third and final asset in the repower portfolio being offline for a portion of the first quarter of 2024 while its repowering was being concluded. With all work now completed, the repowered assets are projected to significantly increase Greenbacker’s annual operating revenue in the long term, starting by contributing over $24 million of revenue in 2024.4

GREC Operating Fleet* First Quarter

2024 First Quarter

2023 YoY Increase

(total) YoY increase

(%) Clean power produced by solar assets (MWh) 307,829 255,225 52,604 21% PPA revenue generated by solar assets (millions) $15.3 $12.8 $2.5 20% Clean power produced by wind assets (MWh) 325,406 305,628 19,778 6% PPA revenue generated by wind assets (millions) $17.7 $16.2 $1.5 9% Total clean power generated by wind and solar assets (MWh) 633,235 560,853 72,382 13% Total PPA operating revenue generated by wind and solar assets (millions) $33.0 $29.0 $4.0 14%

*Some figures may not add to stated totals, due to rounding.

Over the quarter, Greenbacker generated total operating revenue of $49.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 19% that amounted to an additional $7.9 million of operating revenue.

This increase was primarily driven by energy revenue within the IPP segment, which totaled $44.6 million and included $34.3 million from the Company’s long-term PPAs. Funds From Operations (“FFO”) was $(2.4) million for the period and represents the $9.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense and distributions to our tax equity investors. The net loss attributable to Greenbacker was $8.5 million for the quarter, driven by items such as depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges recorded during the period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 In millions (unaudited) Select Financial Information Total Revenue $46.6 Total operating revenue* $49.2 Net loss attributable to Greenbacker $(8.5) Adjusted EBITDA† $9.2 FFO† $(2.4)

NOTE: See the Company’s quarterly 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional financial information and important related disclosures.

*Total operating revenue excludes non-cash contract amortization, net.

†See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional discussion. Adjusted EBITDA and FFO are unaudited.

Leadership team expanded as Company appointed new Chief Financial Officer and added newly created position Head of Capital Markets

In early 2024, Greenbacker announced the expansion of its leadership team. Christopher Smith, CFA joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of accounting and finance experience within the energy sector.

The Company also welcomed Carl Weatherley-White as Head of Capital Markets, following the late-2023 addition of Daniel De Boer as Head of Infrastructure. These newly created roles, essential to the firm’s continued growth, highlighted Greenbacker’s expanding strategy, capability, and commitment to investing in the energy transition.

“We’re excited to have the right team in place at the right time, and we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities we see across the energy transition investment landscape,” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of GREC. “We remain focused on building value for our shareholders, while providing a differentiated and compelling value proposition through direct access to the investment opportunities arising from the massive capital need as the world transitions to a clean energy future.”

Over $44 million was raised in investment vehicles managed by GCM, increasing fee-earning AUM to approximately $728 million

Greenbacker Capital Management (“GCM”) raised $44.2 million for its managed funds during the first quarter, increasing fee-earning AUM5 to approximately $728 million, as of quarter end. Aggregate AUM,6 which includes the assets managed for Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, for which GCM does not receive management fees, was approximately $3.7 billion.

Company plans to build out its revenue-generating operating fleet, topping 3.2 GW by end of 2027

Greenbacker plans to continue building out its pre-construction pipeline, converting development opportunities into risk mitigated pools of operational cash flows on a rolling basis in the coming years. By 2027, assuming the Company successfully carries out these construction plans, Greenbacker expects to double the capacity of its operating fleet, leading to strong growth in revenues, cashflows, and Adjusted EBITDA, as these additional assets become operational and begin producing and selling electricity.7

The table below illustrates Greenbacker’s estimated timeline for bringing into service its current pre-operational pipeline.

Operating Fleet (MW) Pre-Operating Fleet (MW) Total (MW) Q4 2024 1,756 1,489 3,245 Q4 2025 1,952 1,292 3,245 Q4 2026 2,723 521 3,245 Q4 2027 3,171 74 3,245

Capacity figures are rounded to nearest MW. Figures may not add to stated totals due to rounding. The figures in this table reflect the estimated timeline as of 3/31/24. Timelines may change or be adjusted based on market conditions.

Compared with the estimated timeline included in Greenbacker’s annual results press release, the table reflects an overall net decrease of approximately 39 MW in Greenbacker's fleet. These MW represent pre-operational assets for which development timelines and project dynamics evolved to no longer optimally align with the Company’s investment strategy, and their removal was negligible to GREC’s overall value.

Company’s investments continued to abate carbon emissions, conserve water, and support green jobs

Along with significant year-over-year revenue, production, and capacity increases, GREC also continued to deliver on its sustainability goals.

As of March 31, 2024, Greenbacker’s clean energy assets had cumulatively produced approximately 9.3 million MWh of clean power since January 2016, abating 6.6 million metric tons of carbon.8 The Company’s clean energy projects have saved nearly 6.4 billion gallons of water,9 compared to the amount of water needed to produce the same amount of power by burning coal. Greenbacker’s investment activities will sustain over 6,700 green jobs.10

Additional information regarding the Company’s impact can also be found in Greenbacker’s latest impact report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Greenbacker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s performance on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company now utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the operating performance of our segments as well as our consolidated business. Each of these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for other financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net income (loss) or operating income (loss). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure, as well as for internal planning purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in providing a measure of core financial performance adjusted to allow for comparisons of results of operations across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as it includes adjustments relating to items that are not indicative on the ongoing operating performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Funds From Operations

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business. FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment.

The Company believes that the analysis and presentation of FFO will enhance our investor’s understanding of the ongoing performance of our operating business. The Company considers FFO, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in assessing operating performance and as a proxy for growth in distribution coverage over the long term.

FFO should not be considered in isolation from or as a superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

General Disclosure

This information has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, or to participate in any trading or investment strategy. The information presented herein may involve Greenbacker’s views, estimates, assumptions, facts, and information from other sources that are believed to be accurate and reliable and are, as of the date this information is presented, subject to change without notice.

GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,094 $ 96,872 Restricted cash, current 105,189 85,235 Accounts receivable, net 24,096 23,310 Derivative assets, current 25,697 24,062 Notes receivable, current 28,657 28,491 Other current assets 29,227 33,938 Total current assets 303,960 291,908 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash 7,052 5,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,162,748 2,133,877 Intangible assets, net 444,514 453,214 Goodwill 221,314 221,314 Investments, at fair value 94,357 94,878 Derivative assets 90,160 118,106 Other noncurrent assets 140,479 140,740 Total noncurrent assets 3,160,624 3,167,697 Total assets $ 3,464,584 $ 3,459,605 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 62,681 $ 79,288 Shareholder distributions payable 7,607 7,606 Contingent consideration, current 22,000 16,546 Current portion of long-term debt 107,824 82,855 Current portion of failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 106,472 69,436 Other current liabilities 8,633 7,997 Total current liabilities 315,217 263,728 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 878,102 935,397 Failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain, net of current portion 222,358 169,829 Contingent consideration 41,366 42,307 Deferred tax liabilities, net 66,482 58,696 Operating lease liabilities 108,495 108,406 Out-of-market contracts, net 191,083 194,785 Other noncurrent liabilities 49,600 53,492 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,557,486 1,562,912 Total liabilities $ 1,872,703 $ 1,826,640 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 2,021 $ 2,179 Redeemable common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 879 and 873 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively 1 1 Redeemable common shares, additional paid-in capital 7,096 7,245 Equity: Preferred stock, par value, $0.001 per share, 50,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 350,000 authorized, 198,455 and 197,749 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively 199 198 Additional paid-in capital 1,780,371 1,770,060 Accumulated deficit (342,907 ) (306,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 59,141 45,932 Noncontrolling interests 85,959 113,875 Total equity 1,582,763 1,623,540 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,464,584 $ 3,459,605





GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue Energy revenue $ 44,569 $ 37,794 Investment Management revenue 3,931 1,926 Other revenue 668 1,500 Contract amortization, net (2,615 ) (4,993 ) Total net revenue 46,553 36,227 Operating expenses Direct operating costs 26,990 23,187 General and administrative 19,348 19,105 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 20,485 16,982 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,328 — Total operating expenses 73,151 59,274 Operating loss (26,598 ) (23,047 ) Interest expense, net (15,604 ) (8,634 ) Gain on interest rate swaps, net 1,410 — Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net 9,944 2,230 Change in fair value of investments, net (566 ) 2,572 Other income, net 125 40 Loss before income taxes (31,289 ) (26,839 ) Provision for income taxes (3,064 ) (4,793 ) Net loss $ (34,353 ) $ (31,632 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,874 ) (14,631 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (8,479 ) $ (17,001 ) Earnings per share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 198,856 198,259 Diluted 198,856 198,259





GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (34,353 ) $ (31,632 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 23,100 21,975 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,328 — Share-based compensation expense 4,806 2,659 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 493 2,300 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 1,661 1,190 Amortization of interest rate swap contracts 4 1,616 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net (9,944 ) (2,230 ) Gain on interest rate swaps, net (1,410 ) — Change in fair value of investments 566 (2,572 ) Deferred income taxes 3,064 4,793 Interest expense on failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 4,269 — Other 980 669 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (826 ) (349 ) Current and noncurrent derivative assets 51,269 9,496 Other current and noncurrent assets 2,988 821 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,227 ) (4,317 ) Operating lease liabilities (714 ) (987 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (243 ) 1,927 Net cash provided by operating activities 43,811 5,359 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (55,294 ) (99,476 ) Net deposits returned (paid) for property, plant and equipment 1,314 (518 ) Purchases of investments (45 ) (2,267 ) Receipts from notes receivable — 8,491 Net cash used in investing activities (54,025 ) (93,770 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Shareholder distributions (22,361 ) (29,188 ) Repurchases of common shares (390 ) (32,198 ) Deferred sales commissions (795 ) (884 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 1,005 10,006 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,240 ) (3,818 ) Proceeds from borrowings 50,920 92,357 Payments on borrowings (84,381 ) (18,898 ) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback 111,453 — Payments on failed sale-leaseback (25,080 ) — Payments for loan origination costs (1,257 ) (2,573 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 25,874 14,804 Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash 15,660 (73,607 ) Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 187,675 190,698 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 203,335 $ 117,091

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and FFO



The following table reconciles Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC to Adjusted EBITDA and FFO: Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (8,479 ) $ (17,001 ) Add back or deduct the following: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,874 ) (14,631 ) Provision for income taxes 3,064 4,793 Interest expense, net 15,604 8,634 Gain on interest rate swaps, net (1,410 ) — Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net (9,944 ) (2,230 ) Change in fair value of investments, net 566 (2,572 ) Other income, net (125 ) (40 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 23,235 22,117 EBITDA $ (3,363 ) $ (930 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,806 2,760 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 493 2,300 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,328 — Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 578 1,292 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses 393 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,235 $ 5,422 Cash portion of interest expense (8,349 ) (5,983 ) Distributions to tax equity investors (3,277 ) (3,232 ) FFO $ (2,391 ) $ (3,793 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $2.6 million, and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income taxes; (iii) depreciation expense; (iv) amortization expense (including contract amortization); (v) accretion; (vi) impairment of long-lived assets; (vii) amounts attributable to our redeemable and non-redeemable noncontrolling interests; (viii) unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments; (ix) other income (loss); and (x) foreign currency gain (loss). Additionally, the Company further adjusts for the following items described below:

Share-based compensation is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as it is different from other forms of compensation, as it is a non-cash expense and is highly variable. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a share-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time.

The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to Greenbacker’s acquisition of GCM and certain other affiliated companies, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, if any such change occurs during the period. The non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments are based on the expected achievement of revenue targets that are difficult to forecast and can be variable, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate.

Other costs that are not consistently occurring, not reflective of expected future operating expense, and provide no insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This includes costs such as professional services and legal fees, some of which were incurred as part of the transition to non-investment company accounting, and other non-recurring costs unrelated to the ongoing operations of the Company.



FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment.

The Company uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of and allocate resources among our operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is determined for our segments consistent with the adjustments noted above but further excludes unallocated corporate expenses as these items are centrally controlled and are not directly attributable to any reportable segment.

The following table reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC: Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: IPP Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,291 $ 15,590 IM Adjusted EBITDA (1,160 ) (1,312 ) Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,131 $ 14,278 Reconciliation: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,131 $ 14,278 Unallocated corporate expenses (6,896 ) (8,856 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 9,235 5,422 Less: Share-based compensation expense 4,806 2,760 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 493 2,300 Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 578 1,292 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses 393 — Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 23,235 22,117 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,328 — Operating loss $ (26,598 ) $ (23,047 ) Interest expense, net (15,604 ) (8,634 ) Gain on interest rate swaps, net 1,410 — Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net 9,944 2,230 Change in fair value of investments, net (566 ) 2,572 Other income, net 125 40 Loss before income taxes $ (31,289 ) $ (26,839 ) Provision for income taxes (3,064 ) (4,793 ) Net loss $ (34,353 ) $ (31,632 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (25,874 ) (14,631 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (8,479 ) $ (17,001 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $2.6 million, and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides investment management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its investment management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders—while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com.

