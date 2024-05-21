Annovis Announces New Publication in a Peer-Reviewed Journal

MALVERN, Pa., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the publication of a new article focused on the comparison of pharmacokinetic profiles of Posiphen (or buntanetap) across different species in a peer-reviewed journal Biomolecules as part of the Special Issue: Role of Amyloid Protein in Neurological Diseases.



“This publication is a testament to many years of research at Annovis. While we have conducted numerous studies to advance our Posiphen pipeline, this is the first systematic and comprehensive comparison in multiple animal and human samples," says Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. "Consolidating all this data into one publication offers a more holistic view of Posiphen, enhancing our understanding of its mechanisms.”

Title: Comparative Analysis of Posiphen Pharmacokinetics across Different Species—Similar Absorption and Metabolism in Mouse, Rat, Dog and Human

Summary: This article synthesizes findings from various preclinical and clinical studies on Posiphen's absorption and metabolism from mice, rats, dogs, and humans. The aim was to better understand the differences in the drug’s pharmacokinetic behavior, identify which animal models most closely mimic human responses, and explore the potential clinical implications of these variations.

Key highlights:

Posiphen quickly reaches peak concentration in plasma, followed by high absorption in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Posiphen metabolizes into two primary metabolites: N1-norposiphen and N8-norposiphen.

Both Posiphen and its metabolites exhibit rapid clearance in animal models and human subjects; however, in the CSF or the brain, the drug stays longer.

Posiphen's absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion are similar in healthy volunteers and patients with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

The article can be found on the journal’s website via the link.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is believed to be the only company developing a drug for both AD and PD designed to inhibit more than one neurotoxic protein to restore axonal and synaptic activity. By improving brain function, the company’s goal is to treat memory loss and dementia associated with AD as well as body and brain dysfunction associated with PD. For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

