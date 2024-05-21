FDH Aero Appoints John Cuomo to its Board of Directors

COMMERCE, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced the appointment of John Cuomo to the FDH Aero board. John is a seasoned aviation industry executive and experienced board member who brings more than 25 years of aerospace, defense, distribution and supply chain experience to FDH.



“We are delighted to welcome John to our board, where his extensive expertise will undoubtedly have an immediate influence on our business and further enhance our ability to drive continued growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Scott Tucker, FDH CEO. “John has driven significant value creation both during his time at KLX and currently at VSE and has experience working with, and scaling, businesses of all sizes and at all stages of development. John’s depth of experience will be invaluable as FDH continues to scale organically and through acquisitions.”

"I am honored to join the FDH Aero Board of Directors," stated John Cuomo. "FDH has become a market leader, solving complex supply chain and part and service needs in the aerospace and defense market. I see tremendous opportunity for FDH to continue to drive growth as they reshape and redefine the future of the aerospace supply chain. I look forward to supporting Scott and the outstanding FDH leadership team through the next phase of growth and business transformation.”

About John Cuomo

John Cuomo currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services. John previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Boeing Distribution Services Inc. Prior to Boeing, John served as Group President for KLX Aerospace Solutions Group, the world's leading provider of aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services to the commercial, business, and general aviation markets. John led and facilitated the $4.25 billion acquisition of KLX to Boeing. Before his role at KLX, John served in multiple executive leadership roles at B/E Aerospace from 2000 to 2014, including Vice President & General Manager and Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Marketing & Business Development. John has a Bachelor of Science in International Business, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With 60 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH Aero is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

