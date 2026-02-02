FDH Aero Announces Grand Opening of Expanded Singapore Operations

Seletar Aerospace Park facility doubles company’s footprint in the region, providing APAC customers with increased speed, reliability and availability of hardware, electronics, consumables and expendables stock.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today – on the eve of the Singapore Airshow – the grand opening of its expanded facility at Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore.

The expansion transforms FDH Aero’s Singapore logistics hub into a comprehensive regional distribution center, doubling the company’s footprint by adding a new floor dedicated to executive offices and modern meeting suites designed for customer collaboration. The original floor is now fully dedicated to operations and warehouse capacity, ensuring the infrastructure is in place to support future growth in the region.





“The grand opening of our expanded Singapore facility represents a significant milestone in our continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said FDH Hardware President Matthew Lacki. “By doubling our space, we are increasing the scale and service of our operations and empowering our local FDH Aero and PDQ Airspares teams with the environment they need to engage with customers and provide supply chain solutions locally.”

The facility serves as a critical bridge for FDH Aero’s customers in East and South Asia. While FDH Aero has long served the region with comprehensive supply chain management – including engineering support, inventory management and logistics planning – the expanded facility empowers the local team to execute these critical functions with greater speed and autonomy.

“We are bringing strategic decision-making closer to our customers, so they can confidently act in real-time within one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets,” said Cody Ho, Managing Director of FDH Aero APAC. “Our team is local and understands the unique cultural and technical needs of this market. With this upgraded space, we can host our partners and make supply chain decisions together right here in Singapore without waiting for approvals from different time zones.”

The expansion is in part fueled by significant contract wins and growing demand across the commercial and defense sectors. Key among these achievements is a long-term strategic partnership with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in support of its C919 platform. Additionally, the expanded facility positions FDH Aero to support sub-tier manufacturers in South Korea and Japan with improved agility and local expertise.

“We are working with our partners to ensure industry-leading on-time delivery, backed by quality and engineering capabilities, and our service-first approach to our supply chain solutions,” Ho added. “We attach great importance to this long-term cooperation and expanding our footprint here ensures we can deliver the safety and uncompromising traceability required for every aircraft we support.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96c596fd-ce19-4ae7-963e-b2ac281829e8