YPrime Transforms Endocrinology and Autoimmune Trials through New Glucometer and eCOA Integrated Functionality

MALVERN, Pa., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking glucometer functionality designed to integrate seamlessly with its eCOA platform. This functionality, developed in close collaboration with patients living with diabetes, will transform endocrinology and autoimmune clinical trials by delivering a patient-centric, intuitive, and connected experience.



This release supports a wide selection of glucometer devices, enhancing YPrime's eCOA connected device strategy as the Company continues to expand device integrations to support multiple therapeutic areas. The new glucometer functionality addresses the unique needs of diabetes patients, sites, and clinical trial sponsors.

Key highlights include:

Effortless Pairing - Glucometer devices effortlessly pair with YPrime's patient-facing eCOA app, enabling connected secure data transfer and easing participant burden.

Intelligent Categorization - Patients can easily categorize glucose readings, such as fasting or post-meal, while continuous data monitoring provides valuable context for clinical trial data analysis.

Timely Alerts - High and low blood glucose alerts ensure timely notifications that promote symptom reporting and enhance patient compliance.

Patient-Centric Design - Developed with extensive patient input, the glucometer feature offers an intuitive interface and seamless user experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary glucometer functionality, born out of our commitment to patient-focused innovation," said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer of YPrime. "By listening closely to patients living with diabetes and leveraging our expertise in eCOA, we have created a solution that truly empowers patients and unlocks new possibilities for endocrinology clinical trials and any indication requiring blood glucose logs."





The YPrime Glucometer/eCOA functionality, developed in close collaboration with patients living with diabetes, delivers a patient-centric, intuitive, and connected experience.

YPrime's dedication to patient-centricity was evident throughout the development process of the glucometer functionality. The Company conducted in-depth interviews with patients and received valuable insights about their lived experiences to drive the feature's design and functionality. This collaborative approach ensures that the blood glucose monitoring functionality meets the real-world needs of its users. Automating data collection and transfer minimizes the burden on patients and site staff while ensuring data integrity.

In related news, YPrime recently announced an eCOA assessment for Tender Swollen Joint Count (TSJC), increasing the accuracy and efficiency of clinical trials for diseases that affect the joints. Visit http://www.yprime.com/tsjc to learn how this user-centric functionality will reduce the burden for patients and site staff.

To learn more about how YPrime's eCOA enables industry leaders to solve for certainty or to request a demo, visit www.yprime.com/ecoa/.

