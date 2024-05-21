Certara Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer & General Counsel

RADNOR, Pa., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, has appointed Rona Anhalt as Chief Human Resources Officer and Daniel Corcoran as General Counsel.



"Rona and Daniel are leaders in their fields. They have proven track records of growing teams and building high-performing businesses," said William F. Feehery Ph.D., CEO, Certara. "I’m confident they will further Certara’s mission of accelerating medicines to patients through the delivery of solutions that improve the entire drug research and development process.”

Ms. Anhalt will drive Certara’s human capital management strategy. She will lead the company’s global Human Resources function supporting Certara’s 1,400 team members including more than 400 scientists across the globe. She has over 20 years of experience supporting strategic growth and building high-performing teams in life sciences. In her prior role at EQRx, Ms. Anhalt led HR from start-up through acquisition and championed a mission-oriented culture.

"I’ve spent my career in life sciences and am excited to lead Certara’s people strategy and build on an organization that expedites bringing more safe and effective drugs to market,” said Rona Anhalt.

Daniel Corcoran will oversee Certara’s legal affairs. He has over 20 years of experience in publicly traded and privately held global technology companies. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Legal and General Counsel at Nexthink where he led legal and compliance teams and helped the company prepare for its IPO.

“Certara is a leader in bringing powerful drug discovery and development solutions to researchers worldwide and preparing for its next stage of technology-driven growth,” said Daniel Corcoran. "I’m excited to join a team that positively impacts people around the world waiting for treatments and cures.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

