Bionano Announces Three Publications Demonstrating OGM’s Utility for Cell and Gene Therapy

Three peer-reviewed publications collectively illustrate the building support for optical genome mapping (OGM) as a tool for cell and gene therapy development that allows researchers in academic medical centers and biopharmaceutical companies to assess genome integrity in therapeutic cell lines like chimeric antigen receptor-modified T cells (CAR-T), stem cells, and cell lines used for translational research in unraveling genetic causes of Alzheimer’s disease

Taken together, the publications illustrate that OGM can be highly sensitive for genome-wide detection of on and off target effects that may limit the utility of stem cell lines and CAR-T cell products

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), today announced the publication of three studies which collectively illustrate the continued development of data supporting the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in cell and gene therapy applications. In all three publications, the authors note OGM’s potential to provide a comprehensive landscape of genome structure and to assess genome integrity due to the workflow’s ability to detect structural variants (SVs) with higher sensitivity and resolution than standard cytogenetic techniques.

Key Findings and Takeaways

In a publication from Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital (García-García et al.), researchers analyzed different strategies to improve the efficacy of chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) in solid tumors, focusing on the characterization of a new strategy to target neuroblastoma, based on the combination of a monoclonal antibody and fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC) and anti-FITC CAR-T cells. Following an FDA announcement of an investigation into the serious risk of T-cell malignancy following CAR-T cell immunotherapies, the authors then evaluated the risk of genotoxicity of the CAR-T cell products, using OGM to study genomic integrity and confirm the safety of ex vivo culture and transduction of T cells. The authors noted that OGM offered a comprehensive landscape of genome structure in CAR-T cells, due to the higher sensitivity and resolution that the workflow can provide when compared to traditional methods of analysis.

OGM analyzed PB, 45RA and CB CAR-T products after 8 days of culture and compared with T cells from donor samples at day 0 to look for new variants, including aneuploidies

OGM revealed a single event with potential pathogenic implications in one of the analyzed donor sources, as well as additional variants of uncertain significance

The publication from Ruhr-University Bochum (Gallego Villarejo et al.) covered the use of OGM following gene editing to assess the genome integrity of two CRISPR/Cas9-edited hiPSC lines used for studying Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers used OGM to identify on-target editing and to detect genomic alterations that might have neuroectodermal differentiation impairment. Study results confirmed the vulnerability of genomic DNA to gene editing and highlighted the utility of OGM for genome-wide quality assessment of genetic engineering.

OGM revealed multiple aberrations that affected a large number of genes but were found to have mild impact on the ability of hiPSCs to develop cerebral organoids

Edited hiPSCs were not found to have major phenotypic changes but one edited cell line showed potential neuroectodermal differentiation impairment

OGM confirmed on-target edits and did not detect off-target edits



The publication from Janssen (Haidar et al.) details research into the Apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotype, which is the strongest risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD). A rare version of the APOE gene, called Christchurch, may help protect against Alzheimer’s in people with a strong genetic risk for the disease. In the study, researchers describe the creation of new stem cell lines, available via the European Bank of iPSCs, where the Christchurch mutation was added to three common versions of the APOE gene to study how APOE variants impact AD and other genetic conditions. OGM was used to assess genome integrity and the data were used by researchers to support their conclusions that gene edits did not result in off-target effects.

OGM confirmed the absence of off-target effects above 500 bp in the cell lines



“These studies highlight how researchers can use OGM when developing cell and gene therapies. The expansion of gene therapy faces risks due to both on-target and off-target structural variations that may be introduced during genome editing. Since genome aberrations caused by gene editing could obscure the true conclusions in translational research studies or even lead to unforeseen adverse effects, we believe careful and comprehensive analysis of edited genomes is important for quality control while developing these therapies and their manufacture,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

To learn more about OGM’s utility in cell and gene therapy applications, please visit this website.

The publication from García-García et al. can be found here; the publication from Gallego Villarejo et al. can be found here; the publication from Haidar et al. can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides OGM-based testing for certain laboratory developed tests. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionano.com and www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

