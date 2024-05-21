Axalta Announces Partnership with Solera, a Global Leader in Vehicle Lifecycle Management

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced a partnership with Solera, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management. Through this partnership, Axalta’s conventional and Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) refinish paint systems will be integrated into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform, enabling Axalta customers to estimate their CO 2 emissions per repair, while considering repair methods (repair versus replace), paint application process, and drying conditions.

As the first coatings manufacturer to partner with Solera, Axalta refinish customers will have access to a live dashboard that provides CO 2 estimates to help them make energy conscious, data-driven decisions. Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform is the latest addition to Axalta’s BELEAF offering which provides high performing eco-conscious products, innovative tools and optimal resources to help bodyshops reduce their environmental footprint while contributing to their business’ success. This resource highlights Axalta’s commitment to sustainability and the BELEAF initiative.

“We are excited to partner with Solera and introduce a new solution for our customers,” said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This technology aligns with Axalta’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as we set out to become Carbon Neutral by 2040 and was designed with our customers in mind to help them achieve their sustainability goals. By providing a CO 2 emission estimate per repair, bodyshops can make data-driven decisions to help lower their carbon footprint while also benefiting their bottom line.”

Sustainable Estimatics for Paint makes it easy to estimate Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions, allowing organizations to present credible carbon emission figures backed by an ISO-14064-01 certified company. Customers will also be able to review dashboards to analyze their overall collision repair footprint and benchmark against regional, country specific, and industry-wide data. Together with Solera, Axalta provides the products, tools, and resources to help refinish customers reduce their impact on the environment.

To learn more about Axalta’s sustainability initiatives, visit refinish.axalta.eu/beleaf.

