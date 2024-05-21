ValueCoach AI Tool Announced by ValueSelling Associates at Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference 2024

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference - ValueCoach AI™, the first value-based artificial intelligence (AI) coaching tool engineered to empower revenue teams to drive desired selling behaviors and enable sales managers to optimize sales coaching and performance efficiently, will be announced today by ValueSelling Associates, Inc. ValueSelling Associates is a proud sponsor of the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference taking place May 21-22 in Las Vegas. Visit booth #118 to learn more about ValueCoach AI.



“AI has forever changed the sales profession and will transform your revenue engine,” said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “At ValueSelling, we are embracing AI technology to maximize revenue performance, while preserving and building on the human-to-human relationships that buyers crave. Our new ValueCoach AI tool will provide just-in-time guidance and seamless integration across the tech stack, providing companies with the ability to scale sales coaching and management efficiency and drive sales rep behavior change.”

Powered by Replicate Labs, ValueCoach AI is the first value-based AI coaching tool designed to align with a company’s specific sales process and build desired selling behaviors. Built on the proven ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology with over 260 proprietary training modules, ValueCoach AI is set to revolutionize sales performance.

ValueCoach AI comes with a suite of capabilities to help sales teams substantially boost sales coaching efficiency and sales productivity. The ValueCoach AI tool will provide a simple way to engage prospects more effectively, manage opportunity details, accurately forecast and close bigger deals faster. Capabilities include:

AI Role-Plays – Sales reps can simulate role-plays with an AI model backed by the ValueSelling Framework and trained on your unique sales process, ideal customer profiles (ICPs) and product and competitor data. They will receive feedback on content and delivery to maximize their confidence and buyer engagement.

With adoption of AI accelerating at a near-exponential rate, sales organizations must go beyond generic GPT models to embrace revenue technology that is customized to their sales process and business. ValueSelling Associates’ new ValueCoach AI tool helps sales reps enhance their skills with AI-based feedback and assessments, while providing sales leaders with a way to scale efficiently, improve forecast accuracy, and exceed their targets.

Learn More: On-Site, Video and Upcoming Webinar

Booth #118 - ValueSelling Associates will exhibit at booth #118 at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, showcasing how ValueCoach AI can help transform sales operations.

Video - View the video which explains how ValueCoach AI is used in a day-in-the-life of a sales rep.

Webinar - ValueSelling Associates will be hosting an informational session in Q2 where they'll introduce features of the extended toolset, review best practices for AI adoption and answer your questions live.



Why Choose ValueSelling?

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of May 21, 2024). In addition to being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and Market Guide for Sales Training Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

To gain further insight into ValueSelling’s approach:

About the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

The Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference is taking place May 21-22, 2024 in Las Vegas, providing sales leaders with the latest research on AI, sales talent, and customer buying behavior. Follow news and updates coming out of the conference on the Gartner Newsroom and on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

