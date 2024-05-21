Alliance Entertainment’s Distribution Solutions Extends Partnership with Cineverse 

PLANTATION, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT), today announced the extension of its current partnership with Cineverse Corp (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company.



Distribution Solutions has successfully released over 200 SKUs for the home entertainment division of Cineverse to date. This includes titles from the flagship Hallmark brand, such as Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel movies, plus a robust catalog of top films from Screen Media and other studios. Recent titles from Cineverse’s Bloody Disgusting division include the April 2, 2024 Steelbook® releases of RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, Jeepers Creeper: Reborn and instant cult horror classic, Terrifier 2. New titles slated for the next 12-18 months include Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Deluxe Movie Collection, Terrifier 3, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie Steelbook, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Trilogy.

“We are excited to continue our four-year partnership with Cineverse, bringing their high-quality films to engaged fans and collectors of physical media,” said Ben Means, President at Distribution Solutions.

Distribution Solutions has been in business with Cineverse (formerly Cinedigm) since August 2020, distributing both new release and catalog titles, in addition to Steelbook® specialty packages, collector’s editions, and multi-film packs designed for fans of romance, mystery, horror, and holiday genre movies.

“With a specialty in content targeting the most passionate fandoms – horror to indie film to family-friendly fare – it is essential for us to continue to ensure a strong pipeline of physical product to make available to collectors and meet the demand of our most loyal consumers,” said Cineverse Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Distribution Solutions.”

About Cineverse

Cineverse’s advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world’s most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

About Distribution Solutions

Distribution Solutions, a division of Alliance Entertainment, is the largest aggregator and downstream distributor of independent and major studio film labels in North America. We are a supplier to all major and independent retailers, in addition to handling digital sales, delivery, and SVOD/linear licensing for over 60 content providers. Our partners include Disney, Lionsgate, DECAL, Criterion, Mill Creek Entertainment, AMC Networks/RLJ Entertainment, Vertical and Cineverse.

Distribution Solutions offers comprehensive in-house Post-Production Services, Consumer Marketing, Design Services and Turnkey Operations Management—everything it takes to set our partners up for success. For more information, visit www.ds.aent.com .

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com .

