Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Héaulmé Charles

Suominen Corporation May 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. (EEST)
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Charles Héaulmé
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 63579/6/7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-05-21
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6902 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6902 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.