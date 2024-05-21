Sutton Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment: James Innis Steps in as President and COO to Spearhead Growth, Technology Integration, and Corporate Expansion Initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sutton Group , a leading Canadian real estate platform with 200 franchise partner offices and 6,000 agents responsible for $35bn in annual transactions across Canada is excited to announce the appointment of James Innis as President and COO. James will lead Sutton’s new growth, technology and capital market initiatives. At such a crucial time in Canada’s push for critical housing solutions, Sutton with a legacy of innovation and a national presence, is proud to be at the forefront of driving the industry forward and advocating for all housing stakeholders.



With a track record of success and global experience across technology in real estate, financial services as well as capital markets in Canada, the UK and Germany, James’ operational and transactional acumen have played a pivotal role in transactions worth over $300 million involving top-tier technology companies and investment funds. His most recent tenure as Managing Director at R-LABS saw him lead the strategy to develop the platform into one of the first global real estate technology-focused venture builders. James also led the investment and served on the Board of Directors of Assembly, an off-site pre-fabricated mass timber housing company that has grown into a national leader in the sector.

"James is the perfect addition to the Sutton Group," announced Ross McCredie, CEO and Chairman. "His vast and diverse experience in fintech and capital markets will be instrumental in merging Sutton's strong Canadian presence with a forward-looking, technology-led approach that is sorely needed in the sector. James’ expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to empower our Group, franchise partners, agents and all Canadians with cutting-edge tools and data, redefining the real estate industry in Canada."

The appointment of James Innis as President and COO represents a pivotal moment in Sutton Group's history, underscoring its dedication to innovation and growth. This move signals a strategic shift towards enhancing support for partners and agents with cutting-edge technology, tools, and data, poised to transform the role of an agent.

"I am excited to join the proven team at Sutton Group at an exciting time and am optimistic about our future," expresses James Innis. "Sutton Group holds an important place in the ecosystem as a trusted brand for Canadians and with a unique opportunity to support Canadian communities and homeowners towards a better future."

James’ leadership is set to catalyze Sutton Group's ambition to lead with innovation and technology in the real estate sector. This appointment not only reinforces Sutton Group's commitment to excellence and growth but also marks a new chapter in its mission to evolve the Canadian real estate sector towards technology-driven wealth management. With an owner-centric approach, Sutton Group is set to lead the evolution of the real estate experience for Canadians, making it a pivotal moment for the company and the industry at large.

To learn more about Sutton Group visit: https://sutton.com

About Sutton Group

In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group plans to lead the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners. This reinforces Sutton’s owner-centric mission and solidifies its position as a dynamic leader in real estate, financial services and technology.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

(604) 738-2220