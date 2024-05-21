"Flight of Butterflies" Takes Flight on The Magnificent Mile®, Bringing Art, Nature, and Technology Together

Chicago, IL, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnificent Mile Association®, the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, and Special Service Area 76 are proud to announce the arrival of "Flight of Butterflies" to The Magnificent Mile. “Flight of Butterflies” is a captivating citywide exhibit that brings art, nature, and technology together. This unique initiative features 29 stunning butterfly sculptures scattered throughout Chicago, with 10 gracing the iconic Magnificent Mile. Visitors to The Mag Mile can not only admire these beautiful sculptures but also engage with an innovative augmented reality experience.

"We are delighted to partner with the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and SSA 76 on this exciting initiative," said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. "Flight of Butterflies is a unique and beautiful way to bring art, nature, and technology together in the heart of Chicago."

A Walk Through Art and Nature

Ten majestic butterfly sculptures, inspired by the regal fritillary and eastern tiger swallowtail butterflies, will grace The Magnificent Mile for the next year. Visitors are invited to embark on a charming 30-minute stroll along Michigan Avenue to discover all ten artworks, each created by talented Chicago artists.

"Flight of Butterflies is more than just an art exhibit," said Erin Amico, President and CEO of the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. "It's a call to action to protect butterflies and their habitats. These sculptures represent the beauty and importance of these creatures, while also highlighting the diverse artistic talent in our city."

Here's a sneak peek at the sculptures and their locations:

Vuelo Sobre Fronteras by Hector Duarte (875 North Michigan Avenue)

Wanderlust by Mayumi Lake (835 North Michigan Avenue, Water Tower Place, 2nd Floor)

Ulukububa by Nnenna Okore (The Ritz-Carlton Chicago, 160 E Pearson St)

Boundless Impact by Englewood Arts Collective (Jane M. Byrne Plaza, 180 E Pearson St)

Adapting to an Unnatural Habitat: A Haiku by Cydney M. Lewis (717 North Michigan Avenue)

Turnasol/Iridescence by Salvador Andrade Arévalo (676 North Michigan Avenue)

Map to Migration by Rubén Aguirre (625 North Michigan Avenue)

Techno Organic by Rahmaan Statik (600 North Michigan Avenue)

Vuela Vuela by Yvette Mayorga (The Shops at North Bridge, 520 North Michigan Avenue)

Of Migratory Paths and Milkweed by Alice Hargrave (Pioneer Court, 401 North Michigan Avenue)

"We are honored to have our sculpture be part of Flight of Butterflies, a stunning exhibition that amplifies the rich artistic tapestry of Chicago—from some of Chicago’s most valuable assets: it’s artists," said Janell Nelson, Executive Director, Englewood Arts Collective.

Unleash a Flutter of Virtual Butterflies with a New Augmented Reality Experience

"Flight of Butterflies" on The Magnificent Mile also offers a unique augmented reality experience. By scanning QR codes at the sculpture locations, visitors can watch a flurry of virtual butterflies, native to Chicago, come alive on their screens. Visitors can also share these delightful moments with friends and family via messaging or on social media.

Funding for the ten “Flight of Butterflies” sculptures on The Magnificent Mile was generously made available by Tullman Community Ventures, SSA 76, and the property owners. A map to all ten locations can be found here: https://www.themagnificentmile.com/flight-of-butterflies/

About the Partner Organizations:

The Magnificent Mile Association is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting Michigan Avenue as a world-class shopping and entertainment destination.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is Chicago's premier museum focused on the natural world and environmental education.

Special Service Area 76 is a taxing district that funds various public services within its boundaries, including safety and security initiatives and beautification projects.

Attachments