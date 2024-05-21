KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,027,167 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 13 May to 17 May 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.45 per share for a total consideration of € 7.0m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.



The total number of ordinary shares repurchased up to and including 17 May 2024 is 56,029,005 for a total consideration of € 186.4m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

