Inspiro Wins Big at 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MANILA, Philippines, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a leading global CX outsourcing company, won several awards in the prestigious 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in Las Vegas.



The company snagged the coveted gold in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category. Inspiro’s comprehensive DX solutions suite, achieved through key partnerships with global tech industry leaders, encompasses cutting-edge solutions in intelligent automation, customer engagement, employee DX, analytics and insights, and cloud security.

President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed confidence in the impact and speed of deployment of their DX program, highlighting improvements in agent performance, client operations, and overall enterprise capability. “Putting it all together is a considerable and fruitful undertaking. Still in mid-stream, our DX program has already delivered substantial results in improving agent and customer experience,” added Hamamoto.

In addition to this significant achievement, Inspiro received multiple accolades at the awards ceremony. This includes recognition for its data analytics service, “Insights by Inspiro,” outstanding performance from its global operations team, which earned them the title of Customer Service Management Team of the Year, and praise for its training program, “Simulate by Inspiro.” Likewise, Chief Operations and Sales Officer Rommel Regino was honored with the prestigious Customer Service Leader of the Year award.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are highly esteemed within the customer service industry worldwide. Recognized for acknowledging excellence across various business sectors, this year’s winners have set a remarkable achievement standard, as Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller highlighted. Judges and members of the esteemed Stevie Awards community extended heartfelt congratulations to all recipients.

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia’s expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan’s largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally.

