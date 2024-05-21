Unparalleled Mountain Serenity: Deerhaven Gardens Now Available for $24 Million

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4137312/66-n-deerhaven-lane-asheville-nc-28803



DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mmtro1bpm155w9prak3wu/AAafOEwU4qX8Qmfb1WA5a_M?rlkey=s1g2z1iolf255sticcthcoclb&st=n0l3puyt&dl=0

PHOTO CREDIT: Ryan Theede

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deerhaven Gardens, an extraordinary testament to luxury and tranquility, has entered the market for $24,000,000. Located at 66 North Deerhaven Lane, the estate offers a seamless blend of meticulous craftsmanship and refined elegance, marketed exclusively by Alec Cantley of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Boasting over 13,000 square feet between the main residence and guest house, the estate includes 6 bedrooms plus a bunk room, 6 full baths, and 7 half baths. The luxurious interiors connect seamlessly to outdoor living spaces and endless mountain views with over 200 feet of accordion and nano doors. For those seeking wellness, the estate includes a full gym with steam room, infrared sauna, and a private spa room complete with massage, pedicure, and manicure stations. Additional interior details include 2 gourmet kitchens, a wine cellar, 400-gallon saltwater aquarium, 70-foot terrace with automated screens and climate-controlled 3-car garage.

Outdoor luxuries abound, including a 50-foot infinity-edge pool with a hot tub, outdoor kitchen and bar, a world-class Har-Tru tennis facility, and custom hibachi grill overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. The gated estate graciously sits on over 5 acres featuring award-winning gardens that include an extensive trail system, lush greenspace, and multiple waterfalls.

Quote:

“A luxurious haven in Asheville’s unspoiled beauty, Deerhaven Gardens is one of America’s most private and desirable residences. It possesses the charm and grandeur of a luxury mountain estate while delivering immense convenience just 5 miles from downtown Asheville and a mere 10 minutes to the Asheville airport.”

— Alec Cantley, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257