Atos - Market Update 21 May 2024

The deadline for the Annual General Meeting to approve the 2023 financial statements has been extended to December 31, 2024, by the President of the Pontoise Commercial Court, to provide Atos with a stable framework to complete the current discussions on a financial restructuring agreement by July 2024.

The statutory accounts have been approved by the Board of Directors and certified without any reserve by Atos’ statutory auditors.

Atos reminds that the non-binding offers received for its restructuring, all entail a massive dilution of its current shareholders.

Paris, France – May 21, 2024

In accordance with applicable legal provisions, Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) announces today that it has requested and obtained from the President of the Commercial Court of Pontoise an extension of the deadline for the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders convened to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, which had previously been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and certified without any reserve by the Company’s statutory auditors. The order issued on May 21, 2024 extends the meeting deadline to December 31, 2024.

This decision, taken in the best interest of Atos, is intended to provide the Company with a stable framework to complete the discussions initiated since early February 2024 with all stakeholders, in order to reach a financial restructuring agreement by July 2024, as announced in its previous communications.

In accordance with applicable legal provisions, Atos shareholders will be consulted on the financial restructuring plan in a dedicated framework, separate from the Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Atos will inform its shareholders in due course of the date of the next Annual General Meeting.

