Breaking News: Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates ODDITY (ODD) Following Short Report

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of securities laws by ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD). We are looking into whether the Company or its executives failed to disclose vital information to investors, leading to losses on their investments. If you have purchased ODDITY securities and have experienced losses, we encourage you to join our investigation to potentially make claims and recover under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased ODDITY securities? If you believe that you may have a potential claim against ODDITY and would like to participate in the investigation or learn more about your legal rights and options, please contact Johnson Fistel, LLP at (619) 814-4471 or click here to join the investigation online. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Click Here to Join the Investigation

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research issued a report claiming ODDITY “at best, misrepresented itself as an ‘online-only’ company. In reality, and contrary to this claim, we found extensive evidence that ODDITY owns and operates 43 stores, and six beauty schools which have never been disclosed to investors in SEC filings. “Further stating “we called all 43 stores and even visited a number of locations in Israel where we discovered that these retail stores are not franchisees but owned by ODDITY. Meanwhile, ODDITY’s beauty schools have thousands of enrolled students for year-round studies. In our opinion, the brick-and-mortar operations are likely a material contributor to ODDITY’s DTC earnings.” The report also claims ODDITY engages in deceptive billing practices.

Following this news, ODDITY shares were trading down 13% in midday trading on May 21, 2024.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information about the Company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact: