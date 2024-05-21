Luna Innovations Incorporated investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 31, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Luna securities between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, the defendants neglected to reveal that: (1) Luna Innovations' financial reports from August 10, 2023, to the present contained inaccuracies due to incorrect revenue accounting; (2) consequently, Luna Innovations was required to correct its financial statements previously submitted from August 10, 2023, to November 14, 2023; and (3) Luna Innovations did not have sufficient internal oversight mechanisms in place. The disclosure of these facts led to a decline in Luna Innovations' stock value, resulting in financial losses for investors.

