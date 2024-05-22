Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Research 2024-2030 - Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

Dublin, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Telematics Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Telematics Solution segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Telematics is revolutionizing the automobile industry in the 21st century, ushering in a new era of intelligence and connectivity. Recent market activities underscore the rapid advancements in this field, particularly within the commercial vehicle (CV) sector. The market overview highlights the increasing integration of telematics in commercial vehicles, driven by a combination of growing CV production and the broader trend of automobile electronification.

The market outlook for commercial vehicle telematics is promising, with key competitors vying for significant market shares globally. Key trends shaping the growth of telematics in the CV market include substantial investments in intelligent transportation systems (ITS), the rise of connected vehicles, and the implementation of mandatory telematics regulations within the CV industry.

Technological developments in connectivity, including advancements in cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite communications, are pivotal in enhancing telematics solutions. These innovations enable seamless data transfer and improved vehicle connectivity, contributing to the broader adoption of telematics. As the industry progresses, these factors collectively fortify the market's growth trajectory, setting the stage for a more connected and intelligent future in commercial vehicle operations.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

