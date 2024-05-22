Photronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended April 28, 2024.



“Second quarter revenue and gross margin were in line with the first quarter as positive seasonality trends were offset by business headwinds primarily related to temporary soft demand following the Chinese New Year holiday and the impact from earthquakes in Taiwan beginning in early April,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Order rates, which typically pause during Lunar New Year, have recovered at a slower rate than we typically observe. In addition, the recent earthquakes in Taiwan caused a loss of production across both IC and FPD, resulting in an approximately $3 million revenue impact. Despite these challenges, we maintained gross margin as the global Photronics team performed well, serving our customers by quickly and efficiently recovering from the disruptions. We achieved good earnings and cash generation, further strengthening our balance sheet and positioning us to continue investing in profitable growth. We are building momentum for solid performance in 2024 and beyond.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenue was $217.0 million, down 5% year-over-year and up 0.3% sequentially

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $36.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared with $39.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023 and $26.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $28.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $32.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023 and $29.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024

IC revenue was $160.9 million, down 4% year-over-year and up 2% sequentially

FPD revenue was $56.1 million, down 10% from the same quarter last year and 5% sequentially

Cash generated from operating activities was $76.5 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $20.0 million

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $539.2 million, with $20.7 million in short-term investments and $21.8 million in debt



Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenue to be between $221 million and $229 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.53 and $0.59 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2023, the company had approximately 1,885 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found in our most recent SEC filings. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders, non-GAAP earnings per share, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 28, January 28, April 30, April 28, April 30, 2024

2024 2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 217,000 $ 216,334 $ 229,306 $ 433,334 $ 440,397 Cost of goods sold 137,749 137,079 140,904 274,828 275,918 Gross Profit 79,251 79,255 88,402 158,506 164,479 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,996 18,321 17,878 37,317 34,696 Research and development 4,292 3,445 3,479 7,736 6,781 Total Operating Expenses 23,288 21,766 21,357 45,053 41,477 Other operating gain 89 - - 89 - Operating Income 56,052 57,489 67,045 113,542 123,002 Non-operating (loss) income, net 20,534 (3,747 ) 13,571 16,786 (854 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 76,586 53,742 80,616 130,328 122,148 Income tax provision 20,214 14,660 21,343 34,874 33,925 Net Income 56,372 39,082 59,273 95,454 88,223 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,121 12,902 19,344 33,023 34,308 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 36,251 $ 26,180 $ 39,929 $ 62,431 $ 53,915 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ 1.01 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 61,771 61,455 61,138 61,613 61,016 Diluted 62,409 62,283 61,507 62,346 61,489





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) April 28, October 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 539,160 $ 499,292 Short-term investments 20,732 12,915 Accounts receivable 197,523 194,927 Inventories 54,257 49,963 Other current assets 32,461 28,353 Total current assets 844,133 785,450 Property, plant and equipment, net 729,489 709,244 Other assets 29,831 31,527 Total assets $ 1,603,453 $ 1,526,221 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 19,318 $ 6,621 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 176,249 178,602 Total current liabilities 195,567 185,223 Long-term debt 2,456 17,998 Other liabilities 37,401 47,391 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,034,857 975,008 Noncontrolling interests 333,172 300,601 Total equity 1,368,029 1,275,609 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,603,453 $ 1,526,221





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended April 28, April 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 95,454 $ 88,223 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,487 39,085 Share-based compensation 6,499 3,830 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (25,446 ) (21,461 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 117,994 109,677 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (63,311 ) (57,728 ) Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (16,551 ) (9,837 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities 9,000 4,000 Government incentives 1,419 1,393 Other (6 ) (88 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,449 ) (62,260 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (2,844 ) (14,720 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,055 730 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (2,938 ) (1,252 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,727 ) (15,242 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,839 ) 15,621 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,979 47,796 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 501,867 322,409 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 541,846 $ 370,205





PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months ended April 28, January 28, April 30, 2024 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP Net Income $ 36,251 $ 26,180 $ 39,929 FX (gain) loss (14,766 ) 8,909 (10,718 ) Estimated tax effects of above 3,743 (2,244 ) 2,823 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 3,489 (2,939 ) 901 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 28,717 $ 29,906 $ 32,935 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 62,409 62,283 61,507 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.65 Effects of the above adjustments $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.54





PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash: As of April 28, October 31, April 30, 2024 2023 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 539,160 $ 499,292 $ 367,485 Current portion of Long-term debt (19,318 ) (6,621 ) (7,017 ) Long-term Debt (2,456 ) (17,998 ) (21,322 ) Net Cash $ 517,386 $ 474,673 $ 339,146